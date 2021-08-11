New community flourishes in Dunfermline

A tight-knit community is taking shape in Dunfermline as the first footers begin to move into a sought-after new development in the heart of the town.

Nine buyers, ranging from couples and first time buyers to young professionals and downsizers, have already moved in to The Linen Quarter, a mix of new build (The Depot) and refurbished (The Damask) apartments and duplexes in the former Grade-A listed Duracord factory, Pilmuir Works.

The budding community has praised heritage developer, Byzantian, for its open plan interiors, relaxed living spaces and quirky design elements which blend the history of the site with modern design features.

Gary Kennedy, 49, a system test engineer who recently moved into plot 88, a 1-bedroom apartment with Mezzanine in the Damask, said: “Externally, the building is fantastic. That’s what drew me to the Damask initially. Byzantian have done a tremendous job of merging old and new and cosmetically it looks great.

I’ve been in my apartment since May and I’m loving it so far. The big windows and shutters in the living space have to be my favourite aspect. For a single apartment, it has so many great features, like the open plan lounging dining kitchen area, the mezzanine floor and the open beam all within the one space.

First time buyer, 24-year-old Alasdair McDonald, was able to purchase a 1-bedroom Damask apartment with help from the Scottish Government’s Help to Buy scheme which is available on all properties up to the value of £200,000 at The Linen Quarter.

Alasdair said: “The value for money is what appealed most, by far. I was viewing two-bedroom flats elsewhere which were more expensive, and the same size as my apartment at The Linen Quarter, with nowhere near as much actual living space.

I was also able to benefit from the Help to Buy scheme, which was a nice bonus and really beneficial for a first time buyer like myself.”

The Linen Quarter is a collection of one, two and three-bedroom apartments and duplexes ranging from 782 sq ft. to 1339 sq ft. – each individually designed by Edinburgh based JM Architects.

Homes are all heated by renewables, courtesy of the Dunfermline district heating system which uses heat from landfill and is fully controllable through an online connected smart thermostat.

Susan Gearing, 50, who moved into plot 74, a ground floor, two-bedroom, ex-show apartment in the Damask earlier in the year, was drawn in by the eco-credentials of the development.

Susan said: “My old house was a Victorian cottage and was very expensive to heat and maintain. It’s like night and day between my apartment now and my old place.

“I recently purchased an electric car, so once the charging ports are in place in the car park, that will be ideal for me also.

“The entire building has a very cool, industrial edge, and all the design features give it real character.

“I love the way space is completely uncompromised. Even though I’ve technically downsized, I don’t feel like I have. My storage cupboard could probably house a student in Edinburgh.”

Caroline Reilly, working with Byzantian, said: “We’ve had amazing interest from a whole host of different buyers – first time buyers and young professionals getting on the property ladder, to older people and downsizers. It’s resulted in a warm and welcoming community which is starting to come together really well.

“Interestingly, some of our buyers are local to Dunfermline, but lots have moved from Edinburgh and Fife in search of bigger homes with outdoor space and balconies – at a better price point.”

All of the homes at The Linen Quarter come with Bosch appliances as standard, gigabit internet via Virgin fibre, and Roca Sanitaryware throughout bathrooms and en-suites.

The Linen Quarter, which launched to market in February 2020, is creating Dunfermline’s premium residential accommodation. It combines elegant Victorian Italianate architecture with contemporary design and restoration, giving buyers an abundance of choice.

In addition, new commercial units on Pilmuir Street are ensuring a close community is being created, bringing buzz to a famed location that stood in a state of disrepair.

The Linen Quarter is located in the centre of Dunfermline, within walking distance of shopping, cultural and travel hubs and minutes from the town’s High Street.

Homes at The Linen Quarter are priced from £171,500 – £235,000

