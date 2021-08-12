Hilarious video shows fans arguing after exchanging numbers

A HILARIOUS video has captured the moment two footie fans in opposite stands shout abuse at each other down the phone after exchanging numbers.



The unusual clip shows both a Millwall fan and Portsmouth fan exchanging words from different stands at their Carabao Cup clash at The Den on Tuesday.



The interaction was caught on camera by Portsmouth fan Scott Ryan who shared the humorous exchange to social media.

Scott, from Waterlooville, Hampshire, posted the video on Twitter on Tuesday with the caption: “Blokes exchanged numbers just so they can have it some more”.

Scott, 23, says that to exchange numbers, the Portsmouth fan held up fingers indicating his phone number.



The Lions fan then called up the number and the hilarious interaction began.



The pair talked down the phone to each other as they make various gestures to each other.



The Portsmouth fan is in a stand behind the goal, and the Millwall supporter is in the nearest corner of a stand running along the side of the pitch.



The man in the Pompey end is seen pointing aggressively at the Millwall fan, who appears to be smirking.

Fans around the pair can be heard laughing at the exchange, and security staff are even seen smiling at the pair.



The tweet now has over 8,500 likes, with over 150 people commenting on the bizarre exchange.



@rmabolton said: “Come on then if you think you’re hard, Skype me and let’s see what you’re really made of” with a crying with laughter emoji.



@nickomatico commented: “Only at Millwall. I love my club.”



@themartinfish replied: “I do hope these gentlemen settled their differences amicably”.



@rosssloco added: “Hahahaha football is back”.



The tie ended in a 2-1 victory for Millwall.

Speaking today, Scott said: “It got heated between the fans due to the history between the two clubs, but both fans couldn’t get their points across as their shouting was drowned out.

“So after 10 minutes of constant abuse the Portsmouth fan started holding fingers up to tell the Millwall fan his number, next thing you know his phone’s ringing to which all us fans behind him started laughing!

“The abuse on the phone kept going on for a while and could tell it was getting to both sets of fans to our amusement.

“Luckily it fizzled out, I’m sure both fans got asked to move seats.”