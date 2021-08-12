New residential development to be built in Glasgow

A PLANNING application for a new residential development in Glasgow has been submitted to the council.

Watkin Jones Group, a developer and manager of residential for rent homes has submitted the application for the former HMRC building on India Street.

The planning application sees the demolition of the existing dated building and construction of a build to rent (BTR) and co-living development of 685 new homes for the city.

Glasgow has however fallen behind other major cities such as Manchester, Birmingham and Liverpool in repopulating its centre and such a development will meet increasing demand.

The homes provide places to rent with access to transport and amenities and were designed to environmental standards using low and zero carbon technologies such as heat pumps and low energy lighting.

Planning Director for Watkin Jones Group, Iain Smith said: “The design of our proposed homes will help to keep skilled young people in the city who will boost Glasgow’s economy. These people are actively looking for a sustainable and desirable place to live in central location with excellent transport links and places to shop or socialise.

“Build to rent and co-living developments are built for the long-term, so our focus is on creating a great place to live for decades with high-quality rented accommodation at competitive prices that appeal to a wide-range of people.”

The top floor of the development will be very popular with the public, which will require booking as this will help to bring the community together with the attraction of high quality community space

This is made up of a 279-unit BTR development north of the site, adjacent to Charing Cross Station, and a 406 studio Co-Living development to the south of the site.

Due to the site’s sustainable location, its accessibility by public transport and pedestrian/cycle routes, and the proximity of the multi-storey car park nearby, no on-site parking for residents is proposed.

The Portcullis House scheme was designed by architect Hawkins Brown’s Glasgow office, and they have received consent proposal for a 4- star hotel at St Vincent Street.

Portcullis House will ensure the city remains economically competitive with other large UK cities and the new residential community will support the local economy and help enhance the vitality of this part of Glasgow.