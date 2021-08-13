Decommissioning solutions company targets Aberdeen for a new base

A DECOMMISSIONING solutions specialist is expanding its operations by creating a new base near Aberdeen.

Decom Engineering decided that the Aberdeen expansion was the right idea in order to improve access to key oil and gas clients.

There has been £200,000 invested into the project which will afford a test centre and office facility in Europe’s oil capital, as part of a strategy to win major decommissioning projects.

The Northern Ireland-based engineering company was established in 2011 and has developed technologies which provide greener, faster and safer solutions for decommissioning in the energy sector.

Decom Engineering Chief Executive Officer, Sean Conway, said: “Our focus is on the decommissioning sector and with many of the oil and gas majors increasingly focussed on the transition from hydrocarbons to renewable energy.

“Previously we have rented premises or test facilities to showcase our products and expertise to North Sea clients, but having a local facility and staff is the next logical step, and we have identified a site and hope to be up and running by Q4 of this year.”

The new facility will strengthen its position to win further work in the UK and further afield with clients who have global operations and is expected to create multiple job positions.

Decom Engineering has completed contracts in mainland Europe and Asia Pacific, and is tendering for new work prospects in Thailand, North America, Brazil and India.

The company’s Pipe Coating Removal (PCR) equipment can strip and clean decommissioned or surplus pipelines of multiple coatings so they can be repurposed for use on other projects.

Mr Conway added: “Aberdeen is a hotbed of technology companies who support the traditional oil and gas sector and now the renewable energy industry by innovating and developing cleaner, greener and safer ways of satisfying global energy demand.

Decom Engineering has hosted a number of technology showcases and equipment trials in the last few years in and around the Granite City which has led to securing contracts with major energy sector contractors.