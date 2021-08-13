How to Build Native App With builder.ai

Building a mobile app for your business is traditionally something that cost a ton of money, and took months or years to do. That is no longer the case.

With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) as a tool to make systems more efficient, computers are handling more and more of the heavy lifting which makes the app development cycle costly and time-consuming.

This article outlines the process of designing, building and deploying your own mobile app from scratch – using AI tools to assist you in the process, making the process cheaper and easier.

What is A Native App

A native app is an application that is developed for a specific operating system – in this case Android or iOS – while a web app uses a browser to display it’s content. A native app has access to all of the features available on the OS, including things like GPS, camera, etc.

The reason why you would want to build your own native mobile app is because users prefer them over web apps. Here are some other reasons why mobile apps are more popular:

Native apps generally have a higher retention rate than normal websites.

App Annie quotes that people are spending on average 4.2 hours per day using apps on their smartphones. That’s an increase of over 30% from 2 years prior. This also gets up to about 5 hours per day in some markets.

Apple App Store revenues reached $72.3 Billion in 2020, up from $58.4 billion the year before. This growth indicates the revenue potential available in apps, and how much the market is growing too.

So, native apps are super powerful, now it comes down to choosing your platform.

Choosing Your Platform

Native Apps can be developed for both Android and iOS platforms. The main difference between the two is that you pay a fee to Apple ($99 per year) to have your app listed in the App Store, but it’s free on Google Play.

However, if you build an app for both platforms then you are going to need to build it twice. That’s due to the different operating systems between Android and Apple devices. Although this won’t double your development costs (because a lot of the design work will overlap), it’s still something worth considering.

If you decide that building for both platforms is too expensive or time consuming, then you need to make a decision about which platform is most appropriate for your business:

The advantages of the Google Play Store include:

Significantly higher number of users.

Better App Store Optimization (ASO) capabilities.

There are more apps already available for Google Play, which means you will have to compete less to get noticed.

The advantages of the Apple App Store include:

More developer-friendly policy and restrictions (less work).

Users are much more engaged with your app as they pay for it upfront, rather than having ads within your app or in-app purchases. This can lead to a higher retention rate, and therefore a better return on investment when compared with free apps.

Access to a lot of development tools that are not available on the Google Play Store (like Fabric, Crashlytics, etc.)

There is less competition because there are many more Android users than iOS users – and most businesses will want to develop for the Google Play Store.

Deciding on which platform to publish on largely comes down to your specific situation and goals. Understand your users, and then publish your app where they are most likely to get it.

Native App Design Process

As a summary, here are the steps you should follow:

Collect Customer Input Wireframe the UX Pick a Design Palette Build a Prototype and Test Get User Feedback Build Final Production Version Contiously Update and Improve

