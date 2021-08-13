Play Hotel Yeti-Way for a great slot game with a relaxing theme

Play Hotel Yeti-Way for a relaxing slot game experience with fun cartoon animations and playful tones. Hotel Yeti-Way is a new 6-reel slot game from Play’n GO with a tropical theme, starring a Yeti character on vacation. It has free spins features from scatters and big payouts from wilds. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Detail summary

Hotel Yeti-Way is a six-reel, four-row slot game with up to 262,144 possible ways to win in a single bet. This is possible thanks to the wilds and scatters that can keep the game rolling with enough luck. Without such assistance, the default number of paylines is 4,096. Hotel Yeti-Way has a 96.8% return to player (RTP) rate which reflects its relaxing theme.

The game's minimum stake is as low as 0.10x with a maximum cap of 100x per spin. If the player successfully hits the highest possible number of ways to win, then the return can reach up to 30,000x the player's stake.

Paytable summary

All of the letter symbols pay the same prizes with a maximum 6x combination only paying half of the bet and 0.10x for a pair. These symbols are references to the face cards in a standard playing deck such as the 10, Jack, Queen, King, and Ace. Each of the other symbols has a different payout.

The cheapest and most common ones are the sunscreen and slippers that pay 1x the bet in a full set of 6 and 0.2 for a pair. Orange brimmed hats and sunglasses pay 2x for a full set but 0.2x for a pair, just like the other two. The highest-paying symbol is the megalodon shark with 3x for a full set of 6 symbols in a payline and 0.5 for two.

Special symbols

The resort map with a hexagonal frame is Hotel Yeti-Way’s scatter symbol. Get three of these anywhere on the grid to trigger a set of free spins. Each free spin has a chance to trigger its own scatter or wilds, which is why the game has exciting presentations for when two appear.

The number of scatters affects the number of free spins. Three scatter rewards 8 free spins and four scatters give 12. Players get 16 free spins from five scatters and 20 spins from six scatters.

The star of the show is the Yeti on vacation himself. He is the game’s wild symbol but he can do more than one stunt. Each time he appears triggers one of three of the following effects at random:

Bungee jumping Yeti: stacked wilds appear between reels 1 and 4.

Surfing Yeti: 2 to 8 extra wilds are scattered around the grid.

Scuba diving Yeti: free spins for as many as the number of sharks present.