Derren Boyle, 19 from Dalmilling, Ayr had been at his Grandad’s funeral with his family and returned home to let the dog out, only to discover his passport in tatters.

The apprentice joiner had left the passport on top of a set of drawers believing it would be out of reach from Alfie, their seven month cocker spaniel.

But somehow the mischievous pup managed to get his paws on the passport and tear it to pieces.

The teen was supposed to fly to Alicante, Spain at 6:45pm yesterday.

But after being turned down for an emergency appointment by the Glasgow Passport Office, Derren has now re-booked for the end of the month.

The pictures show Derren’s passport torn up into several pieces on the floor followed by an image of the document pieced back together.

Speaking today he said: “I was at my grandad’s funeral the day before and my mum and girlfriend came home to let the dog out for the toilet.

“He had been left alone for a couple hours during the funeral.

“It was when they came to let him out they noticed he had managed to get a hold of my passport that I had sat on top of my drawers.

“How he got to it we do not know. We went up to the Glasgow Passport Office today and were told by rude security that there was nothing they could do for us.

“A kind woman offered us her appointment because we hadn’t booked one, but we were still told no.

“I was supposed to have been flying out at 6:45pm yesterday at my girlfriend’s family home in Spain.”

The 19-year-old added: “I also had to pay £160 for an emergency passport and have rescheduled my holiday for the end of next month.

“But I’m actually amused with the reaction, people comments have made me smile especially after a hard week of seeing my granddad pass, has certainly cheered me up a bit.”

The teen shared the shocking incident to social media yesterday morning tweeting: “As if I go on holiday the day and my dugs ate ma passport.”

The post gathered 10,000 likes and 300 shares with social media users in stitches over the bizarre incident.

@JoshSkilling said: “That’s a sickener mate, especially after getting your nails done for going away.”

@LaurenAyesha joked: “OMG, hide your passport from the dogs” followed by three crying with laughter emojis.

While @Georgiaadh added: “Nut I’d cry my eyes out.”