Survivors of gender-based violence to be supported by new projects

OVER 100 projects around Scotland will be given millions of pounds to support survivors of gender-based violence and focus on prevention.

£38 million from the Delivery Equally Safe Fund will be invested into more than 120 projects.

The Delivering Equally Safe Fund includes more than £28 million for frontline services which provide direct support to women and girls, prioritising services that maximise their safety and wellbeing.

Equalities Minister Christina McKelvie said: “Violence against women and girls is appalling and unacceptable which is why we are funding organisations that are tackling the issue head on, including frontline services that support survivors and get to the root of abusive behaviour.

“I am also pleased that we have been able to increase our funding by more than £1 million a year more than our original fund to increase our support to these important initiatives.

The two-year fund has also been increased by an additional £1 million per year to support projects which focus on early intervention and preventative measures.

121 projects will have the funding distributed to them, including Respect, which provides helpline services for perpetrators of domestic abuse, Kingdom Abuse Survivors project and Moray Women’s Aid.

Melanie Wood, from Moray Women’s Aid said: “The funding will support the work of our Community Outreach Project and the Children and Young Person’s Service.

“We are delighted to receive funding through the Delivering Equally Safe fund. It will allow us to continue to deliver essential services to vulnerable women, children and young people experiencing domestic abuse when they most needed it.