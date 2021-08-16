A HILARIOUS review of Loch Ness has been left online after a visitor was heartbroken that they saw “no Loch Ness Monster”.

The review was left on TripAdvisor last Wednesday by an account known only as “Ron”.

The reviewer claims to have visited Loch Ness in June this year and was “bitterly disappointed” not see the infamous creature.

The review gives Loch Ness just one star and explains: “What a disappointment.

“We traveled 400 miles from Grimsby to see the Loch Ness Monster and it didn’t show up.

“Don’t go if you are wanting to see it because it you will end up bitterly disappointed like we were.

“Wife and two kids waited around for hours, viewpoints were crowded and dirty and the weather was terrible, one moment sunshine the next it was hard to keep up.

“I thought the whole experience was horrendous, I wish I hadn’t bothered.

“It’s just a tourist trap and not sure why they would advertise the Loch Ness Monster when it’s all a lie.

“There’s much better places in Scotland, won’t be coming back.”

A screenshot of the review was posted in an NC500 Facebook group, with the caption “Maybe they were just unlucky”

The post now has over 325 likes, with around 100 people commenting on the hilarious review.

Gary Philips said: “It must just be your bad luck.

“We are camping by the loch, and Nessie has just come out straight in front of us… awesome.

“Then… if wasn’t enough, a bloody UFO just flew over! What a day, love Scotland”.

Dom Phillips commented: “Must be fake surely?”

Nicki Parrott replied: “It doesn’t like the midges, so it swam south”.

Garry Park added: “Plenty of monsters in Grimsby. Why travel to see one?”

The family will be even more disappointed as media reports show that Nessie was spotted for the second time in 11 days earlier this month.

A tourist reported seeing the creature rise two feet from the water giving the visitor just enough time to have a visual record for a sketch before the beast dived back down to the depths of the loch.