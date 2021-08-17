Call Centre Outsourcing Philippines: Doubling Down

In light of the UK’s current economic circumstances, company leaders should consider outsourcing their call centres to the Philippines—now more than ever before.

The UK’s economic future: A cause for concern

The past year has been an unprecedented time for the UK economy, experiencing its worst recession in 300 years. The UK’s first lockdown, which commenced on 23rd March 2020, witnessed the closure of most economic operations and resulted in a staggering 20.4% decline in GDP in Quarter 2, 2020, alone (Office for National Statistics). Despite indications of economic recovery following the easing of lockdown restrictions towards the end of the same quarter, in addition to the less stringent second lockdown in November, small and large companies alike are continuing to suffer from the consequences of the economic downturn.

To ensure survival, companies across all sectors are required to find new ways of adapting to the situation. It is of paramount importance for these companies to reduce costs and improve operating efficiencies, all whilst acquiring new customers and enhancing the overall customer experience. One of the solutions to help companies achieve this is reducing labour costs (one of the highest cost components faced by UK companies), such as by outsourcing to offshore call centres in the Philippines.

Why call centers in the Philippines?

The Philippines is the world’s largest leading call centre outsourcing destination, and for good reason. The country’s labour costs are 60% lower than those in the UK, despite its large pool of highly qualified and experienced agents. These agents have excellent English language proficiency with minimal accents, meaning that companies needn’t be concerned about communication issues when outsourcing their customer support functions to the Philippines.

As Ralf Ellspermann, CEO of PITON-Global in Manila, says, “If there’s ever been a time to outsource call centre requirements to the Philippines, it is now. […] It’s a do-or-die kind of situation for a lot of SMEs in the UK.”

Proven to help companies cut costs whilst continuing to achieve their business objectives, outsourcing call centre requirements to the Philippines is supported by the country’s outstanding infrastructure. It offers ultra-modern contact centre facilities, and Western business processes and standards are already in place. Moreover, there is a strong cultural affinity between the UK and Philippines.

Paving the way to survival

Companies are increasingly outsourcing their contact centres to the Philippines, with PITON-Global having assisted dozens of UK-based companies to migrate successfully over the years: “The large majority of our UK-based clients are SMEs that are, on average, outsourcing between 5 and 50 seats of business to us.”

The array of benefits derived from outsourcing this work has led to major UK-based companies—including Vodafone, Aon, and Prudential—to successfully set up call centre operations in the Philippines.

Call centre outsourcing to the Philippines is proven to be an economically valuable decision, though Ellspermann at PITON-Global states, “The key to a successful, long-term outsourcing partnership is finding a capable and experienced call centre outsourcing provider that can deliver the highest level of service at a substantially reduced cost.”

At a time of prominent economic uncertainty, doubling down on contactcentre outsourcing to the Philippines is a key answer to ensuring the survival of companies across the UK.