ONE of Scotland’s most expensive rentals is up for grabs at £7,000-per-month – but tenants will also need to cough up an extra £10,500 for the deposit.

The five-bedroom townhouse is located on Ann Street in Edinburgh’s New Town and close to the highly sought after Stockbridge area.

Boasting immaculate, spacious bedrooms, a basement conservatory, fitted kitchen and private garden, the stunning Georgian property works out as costing £1,615-per-week for the year.

The contemporary home, which was listed on Saturday, is split across four floors and features a stunning spiral staircase.

There is also a small front lawn with a large tree that covers the front of the house for privacy.

At the back of the town house lies a private garden with a large glass conservatory that looks out onto the nearby Dean Tennis and Squash club.

At present, the listing is the most expensive long term rental in Scotland on the Zoopla website.

It was bought for a whopping £1.4 million in January 2020.

The listing has caused a stir online after being shared across social media – with many viewers shocked at the eye-watering price tag.

A local group shared a link to Facebook on Sunday, writing “Ever wanted to live on Ann Street? It’s ONLY £7,000pcm…”

Cara Eunson said: “Surely if you can afford those rental prices (unfurnished no less) then you’d just buy?”

Susan Anderson said: “The deposit is just a smidge over £10 grand. Who’s got that kind of money?”

Karl Macrae said: “Absolutely obscene money. An example of what’s wrong with this world.”

Fiona Allen added: “£10.5k deposit? That’s more than my first flat cost to buy.”

While in true Edinburgh fashion some locals found the tight parking more shocking than the hefty price tag.

Angela Buchanan said: “Gorgeous house but you still have to park on a really tight street.”

Grace Cunningham added: “Good luck parking on that street.”

Estate agents D.J Alexander described the property as a “must see”, adding: “Ann Street is deservedly the prettiest Georgian street in Edinburgh, located within the New Town and characterised by its elegantly proportioned Georgian townhouses with their lovely well maintained gardens.

“All the amenities of the city centre are within easy walking distance as well as nearby Stockbridge with its full array of boutique shops and award winning restaurants.

“This beautifully presented townhouse has been tastefully decorated throughout and offers flexible living over four floors.”

Edinburgh is the 91st most expensive location in the world and 38th in Europe, according to the latest Cost of Living report from global mobility specialist ECA International (ECA).

According to a Citylets report, which covered the first quarter of 2021, the average rent in Scotland remained steady at £826 per month.

This was up slightly compared to £811 for the same period in 2020.