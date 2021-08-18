AN AMATEUR seven-a-side football team has celebrated winning their leagues in style by hosting an open top bus parade around London.

Aspiring football club, Judas F.C, went above and beyond on Friday to celebrate their two victories in the Dalston Powerplay league in East London.

The group of mates enjoyed a one and a half hour parade around London and embraced cheers from the public as they toured around London Bridge, Tower Bridge, Shoreditch and Aldgate.

Video shows the large red double decker bus, which has an open top roof, emerging around a bend in the road as the team celebrated their victories.

As the bus approaches the squad can be heard cheering and singing whilst they raise their trophies, and beers, high in the air.

Just as a professional side would celebrate winning a major title with their fans, red smoke can be seen billowing from the rooftop around the players.

A black banner with white text that reads: “Judas F.C. Champions of Dalston” has been installed on the side of the bus.

Judas F.C shared videos of their spectacular celebrations to Instagram over the weekend, writing: “One for the history books.

“When an amateur seven-a-side team from London wins the league…”

The posts have now collected over 2,500 likes and hundreds of comments from viewers who loved the celebrations.

@andybrandon8 said: “Bunch of legends!”

@jojojimbojames wrote: “One of the best things I’ve ever seen! Congrats lads!”

@thesirlewis commented: “This is brilliant. Fair play fellas.”

@wyattosull21 replied: “This is class lads, you’re getting a follow.”

Speaking today, team member Nick Scott, 31, said: “Our goalkeeper Matt the Cat had the idea of an open top bus parade and did a great job organising it.

“We were pretty overwhelmed by the response, people on the street seemed to absolutely love it.

“They were waving, cheering and taking photos, it was such a positive response and made the whole day even more special.

“It was just a surreal day to be honest. An amateur team, parading around London with banners, trophies and cans of Red Stripe.

“We’re all just still on cloud nine, what an amazing way to celebrate the double.

“It’s a great team on the pitch, but it’s the social side off the pitch that makes it such a special club.”