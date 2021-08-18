THIS is the shocking moment a cyclist with no helmet crashes his bike after clutching onto the side of a BMW to pull him along.

Motorist Sam Walker captured the incident unfolding in Kiveton Park in Rotherham, South Yorkshire yesterday while he was on his way to work.

The 35-year-old, from Sheffield, South Yorkshire, couldn’t believe his eyes when he spotted the brazen cyclist hitching a ride by holding onto the car in front.

The clip begins with the middle-aged man clinging onto the right hand side of a black BMW while the driver initially appears unaware that he has an extra passenger.

The cyclist appears to be taking a break from pedalling as he casually gets pulled along the residential street.

At this point Sam can be heard saying: “What the f***.”

The BMW driver then seems to cotton on to the cheeky hitcher so speeds up, causing the cyclist to smack his head off the car before collapsing onto the road.

Another passenger in roofer Sam’s car can be heard saying: “Oh he’s off.”

The cyclist is then shown hitting his head on the ground before tumbling around as the bike hurtles over him.

Sam can be heard saying: F***ing serves him right though, imagine holding onto a car.”

The clip ends as Sam and his colleague pull over to help the cyclist who told them he was fine and walks away apparently unscathed.

Speaking today Sam said: “I was driving along and I saw the old man at a mini roundabout on his bike trying to kick the car and then pull off his door mirror.

“Then he seemed to grab hold of the car, skitching style, and didn’t let go for about a minute.

He continued: “The cyclist seemed drunk, I thought ‘that’s karma’ and funny because he had no helmet and he was trying to damage the car.

“When he fell, he just got up, refused help and walked off. He seemed okay so we casually drove off.”

Sam shared the post to Facebook on Tuesday captioned: “Cyclists” followed by a weary face emoji.

The clip has already gained over 198,000 views and 3,000 shares on social media.

Thousands of shocked viewers took to the post to comment to criticise the cyclist.

Marie Comby said: “What an idiot and no helmet.”

Ganesh Singh added: “Cyclists are the main pain in the a**e for motorists.

“I used to ride quite a lot but I didn’t cut people up, jump lights and the rest of what these muppets do today.”

Dave Stone joked: “No matter what type of day you’re having it won’t ever be as bad as this guy’s.”