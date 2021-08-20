A SCOTS care worker who was caged for having unprotected sex with with a vulnerable teen multiple times at a care home has been struck off.

Michael Wilkinson was removed from the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) register yesterday after admitting to having sex with the teen on three occasions.

The 32-year-old, from Dundee, was found to have pulled his penis out and placed his victim’s hand on it before having unprotected sexual intercourse with her.

The incidents took place between August and September 2019 during night shifts when other youngsters at the children’s home were sleeping.

And Wilkinson would even set alarms to ensure that his 16-year-old victim had returned to bed before his colleagues awoke.

After finding the girl’s number stored among records at the home, the Dundee City Council worker sent her a picture of him posing in just a towel.

In June, he was jailed for 17 months and placed on the sex offenders register for ten years.

Following a hearing, the SSSC today removed Wilkinson from the register for “abusing his position of trust”.

On making their decision, the panel said: “You were in a position of trust and abused a vulnerable service user, who you would have known to be vulnerable.

“Your conduct took place inside of work and was linked to your work with service users.

“There was a pattern of behaviour over a two month period.

“Your behaviour caused, or is likely to have caused, harm to the service user.”

“You committed a serious sexual offence against a young person in your care, which is likely to have caused them serious harm.

“This was an abuse of the position of trust you were in and is indicative of deep seated attitudinal issues.

“The behaviour which led to your conviction is fundamentally incompatible with continued professional registration.

“If you were to remain registered, there would be an ongoing risk to public protection and the wider public interest.”

The social care regulator stated that Wilkinson cooperated with the investigation.

Wilkinson was sentenced to 17 months in prison at Dundee Sheriff Court after he pled guilty to, while being in a position of trust, having sex with a voluntary resident at a children’s unit.

The court heard how he warned the girl not to tell anyone because he could lose his job.

Wilkinson had sex with the teen in a living room while other residents and staff were sleeping.

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael said: “You pled guilty to what is a serious crime which involves repeated sexual intercourse with a person for whom you were in a position of trust.”

He said there was no alternative to a custodial term.