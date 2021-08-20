What Makes a Budgeting App Useful?

Individuals need to create a budget and stick to it if they want to take control of their finances. It’s hard to know where cuts can be made if a person doesn’t know where their money goes each month. A budget app makes it easier to pinpoint discretionary spending that wasn’t planned as well as irregular expenses that a person must save for. A budgeting app helps hold the person accountable for their spending. However, many people don’t know how to find a useful budgeting app that works for them. The following information shares the benefits of budgeting apps and offers recommendations on budgeting apps to try.

Why Use a Budgeting App?

Individuals who download a budget app remember to record their spending regularly. When a person waits until they get home to record where the money went, they may forget one or more expenditures. The app reduces the risk of this happening. Furthermore, good budgeting apps make it easy for a person to see their financial situation wherever they go. Before spending money, they can glance at the app and see if they can spend funds without going over budget. The app can even alert the user when they go over their budget in a category. Which apps should a person try?

Mint

Intuit created the Mint budget app, one that offers a web browser interface along with apps for Apple and Android devices. Users can link their bank and credit card accounts with the app so transactions are automatically recorded. This feature helps to ensure they don’t miss transactions that impact their budget. This app takes it a step further and analyzes the user’s spending before making suggestions on budget categories and amounts for each category based on this spending. In addition, the app offers several other features users find to be of great help in managing their finances.

Clarity Money

Another budgeting app individuals should look into is Clarity Money. As with the Mint app, users can access their budget using an Apple or Android device or pull up their web browser to see their financial information. Why do users like this app over the other budget programs available today?

Free

Easy to use

Provides advice and financial assistance

Uses artificial intelligence and data science to ensure the user receives a personalized experience

Users can have money automatically transferred to their savings account

Honeydue

Couples need to work together to manage their finances. When one partner spends without the other person knowing they did so, it can lead to issues within the marriage and money problems. Honeydue helps to eliminate this concern by offering partners access to all their financial accounts in one location. For example, the wife may pick up a new item for the home, and the husband can quickly see this and know how much money is left in that budget category for the month. He won’t spend funds that are no longer available. This budgeting app may help to reduce money fights between couples, so be sure to check it out.

If you struggle to manage your finances, consider using a budgeting app. Men and women who do so find they see an improvement in their financial situation. The app helps prevent overspending and makes it easier to plan your financial future. Furthermore, users love that budgeting apps help them save for large purchases, such as a home, car, or another big-ticket item. Try these budgeting apps today or check out the many other programs available to find the one that best meets your needs. An app is only helpful when a person uses it, so play with different programs. One is out there that will make it easy for you to track your spending, so don’t give up until you find it.