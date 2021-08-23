5 Things You Can Add To Your Room For Better Sleep

Did you know that the slightest details of your bedroom contribute significantly to the quality of your sleep? The right amount and quality of snooze not only makes us well-rested but also allows us to move and work more efficiently. To find out how you can get optimal sleep, here are five things you can add to your room for some better shut-eye.

New Mattresses And Pillows

Your bed plays a significant role in getting quality sleep. It is best to make sure the things that make up your bed are in good condition and are comfortable. According to the Better Sleep Council, you should change your mattress every 5-7 years on average. If you detect impressions or deformities on your bed and it makes your body ache, then you can swap it out sooner.

Change pillows more often than mattresses. If the pad doesn’t provide the proper cushioning for your head, it could be detrimental to your sleep. Invest in adequate support and beddings and have them changed accordingly.

Temperature Control

According to the National Sleep Foundation research, the ideal temperature that induces quality sleep is between 60-67 degrees Fahrenheit. Your body has to cool down for it to be more relaxed and ready for a deep slumber. You wouldn’t want to be awakened by uncomfortable sweating or by shivering from the cold.

Having a thermostat in your bedroom allows you to monitor the temperature changes and adjust them to achieve the ideal condition for sleeping. AC system and proper ventilation are also good ways to keep your room cool for a more comfortable snooze.

Upgraded Windows

The one thing you don’t need for quality sleep is light. Experts say the darker the room, the better. Even just a tiny amount of light can be harmful to your sleep. Eliminate all sources of light when you’re about to go to bed, including your bedside lamp and any electronic devices.

Cover up your bedroom windows to prevent outside lights from peeking through. Most people get blackout curtains or blinds to stop the light from getting in. While this is effective, it can be high maintenance and tedious to deal with. An efficient and affordable alternative is to install a window film that blocks sunlight and provides privacy at the same time, so you can still get a good snooze even when the sun’s up without the need for heavy curtains and complicated drapes.

Sleeping Scents

Aromatherapy can be very beneficial for a good night’s sleep. Some scents create a relaxing atmosphere that can make people drowsy. The National Sleep Foundation found that lavender is an effective scent that decreases heart rate, calms the body, and improves sleep.

To incorporate aromatherapy into your bedtime routine, you can start with having an oil diffuser and have it turned on a few moments before you fall asleep. Over time, your body will get used to scent as a cue for sleep and naturally fall asleep without hassle.

Natural Elements

Having plants around can liven up any room, but how does it contribute to your bedtime? In creating a space for sleep, the main goal is to have it be relaxing. Plants not only make the place easy on the eyes because of their calming green color, but they can also make your mood better. The presence of flowers can motivate you to keep a tidy and organized space for sleeping.