Musselburgh preview – Star to Zoom in on glory on Tuesday

Musselburgh Racecourse stages a competitive seven-race card on Tuesday afternoon. The racing gets underway at 1.50pm and concludes at 5.00pm.

The ground at the track is currently Good, Good tyo Soft in places soft and the feature event is at 4.25pm with a £10,000 handicap.

Read on for our race by race guide to the meeting. According to OLBG, one of the most popular tips is Greengage for Tristan Davidson.

1.50pm Maiden Stakes (7f)

Revoquable shaped with promise when second to a progressive sort at Catterick last time out and has to be respected along with Whitcliffe who was third at Wolverhampton on his latest start. However, Rosie’s Return gets the vote. The daughter of Cityscape cost £11,000 and whilst she has been narrowly beaten in all three of those starts, she clearly has plenty of ability and is fancied to finally get off the mark.

Selection: Rosie’s Return

2.20pm Nursery Handicap (5f)

A wide open event. Coaxing has displayed signs of ability and is interesting on nursery debut along with Wondrous Things who shaped well when fourth in a handicap at Catterick last time out. However, Jasumi is better than she has displayed in four starts to date and in a tricky puzzle for punters to solve, she is of interest.

Selection: Jasumi

2.50pm Handicap (1m)

Mikmak is now an eight-year-old, but looks to be in the form of his life having won two of his last three starts. A mark of 65 will make things tougher, but he is bang in form and has to be respected in this. Markazi boasts winning course and distance form having scored by three lengths last time out and is another to note. However, Zeimaam continues to knock at the door, having been narrowly beaten on his last three starts. However, he can finally shed the maiden tag at the 16th time of asking.

Selection: Zeimaam

3.20pm Classified Stakes (7f)

Jessie Allan is dangerous if returning to the pick of some of his best form, as is Clotherholme who has to defy top-weight. However, Lucky Violet makes appeal. A winner at Ayr earlier this term, she also boasts winning course and distance form at Musselburgh and is fancied to return to form back at a track she likes.

Selection: Lucky Violet

3.50pm Classified Stakes (7f)

Cool Dandy needs to improve, but has run a number of good races in defeat this term and is fancied to come out on top here.

Selection: Cool Dandy

4.20pm Handicap (1m 4f)

The feature race of the evening with a £10,000 prize fund. Blistering Barney is deeply respected having scored in fine style last time out, whilst bottom-weight Sarvi is another to consider. However, Greengage has been a model of consistency this term and again ran well when second at Wolverhampton last time out.

Selection: Greengage

5.00pm Handicap (5f)

Lord Of The Glen is a course and distance winner and has to be of interest, but the vote goes to Zoom Star who was second at Nottingham last time out and should go close if able to reproduce that effort.

Selection: Zoom Star