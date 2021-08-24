A SCOTS carer has been struck off after punching an “extremely vulnerable” resident in the jaw whilst working at a care home for adults.

Scott Robertson was removed from the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) on Saturday following the incident which left bruising on the resident’s jaw.

He punched the resident in the face and put his arm around his neck during the attack in August 2018.

Robertson was also found to have pushed the same resident’s head against the bathroom wall.

The shocking incident happened inside Randolph Hill Nursing Home in Edinburgh, believed to be the Blenham House residence in the Sighthill area.

The SSSC ruled that Robertson’s fitness to practice had been impaired and issued him with a removal order.

They said: “Your conduct was seriously physically abusive and violent, using a level of force that was wholly unnecessary in the circumstances.

“Your conduct caused serious physical harm to this extremely vulnerable resident, and also risked serious emotional and psychological harm to him.

“This resident was particularly vulnerable and your conduct towards him amounts to a serious and fundamental failure to follow the codes.

“You abused the trust that was placed in you to keep residents safe and provide compassionate care.”

On making the decision, the SSSC said: “ The conduct is very serious, and you have not shown any insight.

“We cannot therefore take any reassurance from subsequent practice, or from your position, that the behaviour has been remedied.

“We consider there to be a risk of repetition. If the behaviour were to be repeated, it would place vulnerable residents at risk of serious physical, emotional and psychological harm.

“As a result of the above, we consider you pose a risk to vulnerable residents. The public would expect the SSSC to guard against those risks and to uphold standards in the profession.

“There are public protection and public interest risks that need to be addressed by a

finding of impairment to your current fitness to practise.

“After referring to our Decisions Guidance, we decided to impose a removal order, removing your registration from the SSSC Register.

“The SSSC considers a removal order is the most appropriate sanction as it is both necessary and justified in the public interest and to maintain the continuing trust and confidence in the social service profession and the SSSC as the regulator of the profession.”

A member of staff at Blenham House, where the incident is believed to have taken place, today declined to comment on the incident.