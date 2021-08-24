A SHOCKING video shows the moment a yob threw a stone at a bus window and shattered the entire back windscreen – leaving a mum and tot covered in glass.

Abbie Whiting was travelling with her daughter on the 294 bus in North Finchley, London earlier this month when the incident happened.

Abbie captured the moment the rock shattered the entire back windscreen of the bus – leaving her and her three-year-old daughter covered in smashed glass.

The clip shows the bus beginning to pull away from a one of the stops while a group of hooded teenagers were shouting abuse at the bus driver.

The group were believed to have kicked off because the driver did not let one of the youths on as they did not have a bus pass.

The group, in their mid teens, were filmed walking away before a youth male lobbed a stone at force at the back of the bus where Abbie was sitting.

Abbie has since shared her video on Facebook in a bid to identify the group of youngsters.

Sharing the clip online on August 8, she said: “Anyone know who these youths are?

“I was on the 294 bus in lodge lane with my three-year-old daughter around 4pm today. One of them threw a stone which smashed the bus window.

“The stone hit me and we were both covered in glass.

“The bus driver was verbally assaulted and spat at too. I am utterly shocked by all these children. All because they did not have a bus pass!

“Name and shame please or at least let their parents know!”

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said:

“On Sunday 8th August, officers were called to an incident involving a 294 bus in the location of Hogg Hill Road. After an altercation with the driver six youths were asked to leave to bus.

“One male youth spat at the driver and left the bus walking towards the rear of the vehicle and threw a stone causing the rear window to smash hitting a passenger inside.

“The passenger was not injured. All six youths made off towards Collier Row. The suspect is described as a white male aged around 15years.

“He was wearing a grey tracksuit with black sliders and socks. He had short curly light hair and blue eyes.

“There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.