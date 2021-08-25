Previous winners of the Summer Stayers Classic

Next year we see celebrate two decades of one of the most hotly anticipated events on the greyhound racing calendar — the Summer Stayers Classic. Originally taking place in 2002, the Monmore Green Stadium in Wolverhampton welcomes racegoers back to spectate after last years event took place behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. With government guidelines changing this year will see the return of racegoers for the 630-metre category one race — as a plethora of talented runners could all take home the £7,500 prize.

With this years Summer Stayers looking competitive as ever, with the likes of Coolavanny Bani and Knockboy Jet, trained by Gary Ferguson expected to be running, predicting a winning bet on greyhound racing is proving a difficult task, even for the most seasoned greyhound aficionados. In recent competitions not every favourite has taken the top prize, with some underdogs causing significant upsets come the final. Read on, as we go through some of the recent winners of the Summer Stayers Classic in an ascending order.

2017 – Buckos Lass

Coming in at a 16/1 chance, little was expected of locally trained Buckos Lass, and after falling behind to Droopys Buick, who was looking to retain his title with a fast start, few would blame racegoers for assuming this one was a fore gone conclusion. The Corren Price-trained greyhound, based a stone’s throw away from the Monmore Green Stadium, was able to perform a miraculous comeback in order to clinch the top spot, to the surprise of many spectators in attendance.

2018 – Ela Juliet

Despite entering as a less favourable option for the 2018 edition of the Summer Stayers, it was Ela Juliet that swept aside the favourite Bombers Bullet to win as an outside choice at Monmore Green. It was a formidable final eight setting off on the sand with the likes of Roswell Romanov and the Barrie Draper-trained Soars Above providing stiff competition, but a great performance from Ela Juliet ensured a first-place finish.

2019 – Sheldan

The last recipient of the Summer Stayers Cup whilst spectators were present, Sheldan clinched top spot to give owner and trainer Kevin Booth a seventh Category One title in as many years. She led for the majority of the way, to the gratitude of Booth who said: “I thought she was brilliant and just kept on pulling out more – and I’m delighted to have made it a magnificent seven titles now!”

“We’ve always thought the world of her and she just shapes as a top stayer because she handles her races so well.

2020 – Kingsbrook Glyn

The most recent winner of the Summer Stayers Classic, Kingsbrook Glyn claimed victory twelve months ago, unfortunately with government restrictions changing because of the coronavirus the event took place behind closed doors but the Kevin Hutton trained three-year-old took the top spot regardless. The Irish greyhound has failed to capitalise on that notable win since, coming fifth and then third in his other two races at Monmore since.