A NEW art exhibition in Aberdeen is underway which will showcase crude oil and its role in the local, national and international context.

‘Crude’ will be based in Gray’s School of Art creative unit in the Look Again project space on S.t Andrews street.

The exhibition will begin on Friday the 28th of August and run over the course of two weeks, being the first full show held within the gallery in 18 months due to covid.

Rachel Grant, a Gray’s graduate will be curating the exhibition with the help of funding from Creative Scotland funding, which she gained through her curatorial platform, Fertile Ground.

Aberdeen previously self-proclaimed ‘Oil Capital of Europe’, the exhibition will drill down into aspects of oil narratives which puts across the notion ‘oil creates wealth for all’ and examine how the medium has influenced political, social and economic life.

Rachel Grant stated: “The exhibition features work from artists Ashanti Harris and Alison Scott and writer Shane Strachan.

It explores different aspects of these relationships and examines the influence of North Sea oil production and its impact on the social fabric of the UK and Scotland since its discovery in the 1970’s, to more recent explorations for oil in Guyana.”

a selection of texts will be on display including locally produced publications from the Aberdeen People’s Press ‘Oil Over Troubled Water, A Report and Critique of Oil Developments in North East Scotland’ and selected editions of ‘BlowOut’ magazine, a publication produced by and for oil workers in the North East.

The exhibition launches on 27th August and runs until 12th September. The opening hours are: Sat/Sun: 11-5pm, Wed: 12-5pm, Thurs: 5-8pm, Fri: 12-5pm