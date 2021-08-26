Scot gets fright of his life after stumbling across boa constrictor in park

A SCOT had the fright of his life after stumbling across a huge boa constrictor at a Glasgow park.

Jack Carson spotted the snake, which was around 14ft long, near Drumry Train Station in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire yesterday.

The 22-year-old got the fright of his life when he stumbled across the brown reptile which he initially thought was a tree branch.

Jack then noticed a man, believed to be the snake’s owner, laying on the grass enjoying a can of lager just metres away from the animal.

Offshore worker Jack stayed at a safe distance but managed to capture the bizarre sighting on video.

The video shows the giant brown boa laying in the green grass looking particularly bloated in the sunshine.

In the background Jack can be heard saying “I’m not tripping boys, that’s a big f*** off snake.

“I’m in Drumry mate. Big massive snake.”

Jack posted his clip onto Twitter shortly after where it has gathered over 110,000 views and 700 shares.

Hundreds of viewers commented on the post after being shocked by the sighting.

@nmclaren33 said: “I live two minutes from here, did anyone come and take this Titanaboa away?

“Just wondering if I can leave the house again really.

@bighaireecoo said: “It looks like it’s just eaten something. Anyone missing a dug?”

While @LouisHo07873687 questioned: “Does Scotland have snakes lmao?”

@NaturalOrder72 said: “How the f**k do ye manage to lose a snake that size f***ing hell. Idiots.”

While @HelloxShannon joked: “My ex fair gets about man, jeezo.”

Speaking today, Jack said: “Me and my girlfriend were walking to Drumry train station and we seen the snake on the grass, thought I was obviously mistaken for a big branch or something but nah it was a huge snake.

“I went over but kept my distance and took a photo. There was a guy lying about 30/40ft away drinking a beer but no idea if he had anything to do with the snake.

“We didn’t know for sure but I thought it was safe to assume at how casual the nearby man was it must have had something to do with him and nothing to be alarmed about.

“I was just assuming it had something to do with the casual guy sitting with a big can of beer since he was rather chilled out about the huge snake just cutting about.”

He continued: “In hindsight maybe we were a bit too casual. My girlfriend was terrified she wouldn’t go any closer than the other side of the street from it.

“But I knew if I kept a bit of distance it was safe. We were a few minutes from getting our train so we had to leave pretty sharp!”

This isn’t the first time snakes have been found slithering on the streets of Glasgow.

Back in February, police were called after a Burmese python – known to swallow pigs and goats whole – was found loose in Greenock, Inverclyde.