A SCOTS charity has been inundated with donations after making a desperate appeal to help children without duvets.

Volunteers from the AberNecessities children’s charity in Dyce, Aberdeenshire, were left “crying with happiness” yesterday by the “overwhelming” response.

The charity was forced to make an emergency plea on Wednesday after having an influx of emergency applicants.

Over the past 18 months, the charity has recorded a 900% increase in people looking for help and a 175% increase in domestic abuse applicants.

Volunteers revealed how they had 12 children in the area who didn’t even have a duvet or pillow to sleep in.

And 18 children had no access to basic toiletries such as shampoo and body wash.

Having been unable to cope with a rise in applicants after the pandemic increased redundancies, AberNecessities shelves have been left empty for the first time.

But after launching an urgent appeal the non-profit organisation has been inundated with masses of donations and over £14,0000 in donations on JustGiving.

The charity received an abundance of items, including duvets, pillows, bedding, toiletries, formula milk, colouring books, high chairs and clothing.

AberNecessities issued their plea for help on Facebook on Wednesday, writing: “It’s been a wee while since we have felt broken here at HQ.

“Our shelves are empty and the applications are piled high.

“15 applications today have been assessed as emergencies. 12 children don’t have a duvet or pillow. 18 children have no access to basic toiletries.

“While we are working as fast as we can, we really need your support. We can’t let these children go without.

“What can you do to help?

“Donate items directly to us at our HQ. Please see photos below of what we are in desperate need of.

“Buy raffle tickets so we can purchase items.”

The post has now collected over 600 likes and more than 800 comments from kind-hearted followers who wanted to help.

Karen Laing said: “Shared and made a donation. You guys are amazing with what you do.”

Jill A Milne wrote: “So lovely to see people rallying around to offer support. What an important job you all do!”

Lynsey Taylor replied: “I’ve bought some items from your Wish List and they should be with you by Friday. Keep up the amazing work that you do.”

Gayle Scott commented: “This is tragic, so glad so many people are responding. It makes me so sad to think of these children going without, you are doing an amazing job.”

Speaking today, founder of AberNecessities, Danielle Flecher-Horn, said: “Over the past 18 months and throughout the pandemic there has been a 900% increase in applicants and a 175% increase in domestic abuse applicants.

“With the end of furlough there has been more job losses and redundancies.

“People think that the pandemic is over, but what’s happening is a very slow recovery.

“People are still living in poverty and we won’t be back to normal for a long long time.

“The increase we’re seeing is continuing to rise and covid funding has come to an end. There is no back up for the recovery period.

“We’re trying to fulfil emergency requests with nothing on the shelves. This is a position we haven’t found ourselves in before.

“I honestly cannot describe how overwhelmed we have been with the response from the community, it’s been so unbelievable.

“The things we can do with that money and the amount of children we will be able to help is amazing.

“Volunteers here have been crying with happiness here today as donations are coming in.

“It’s hard to put into words how incredibly proud I am to be from Aberdeen.

“There are so many caring people who want to make sure children don’t go without. The generosity is second to none.”