Video shows spectacular fail as boozed-up punter tries to jump over railing

VIDEO shows a boozy punter attempting to jump over a barrier outside a bar – only to catch her leg and crash into a heap on the ground.

Dannii Rawson had been enjoying a night out at Secret in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, on Sunday when she decided to try and hop over the railing.

The 18-year-old retail assistant was filmed doing a run up towards the railing after having apparently already hopped over it successfully earlier on in the night.

Local Dannii, who said she was “blackout drunk” at the time, was captured planting her hands on top of the railing before leaping into the air.

She then fails to clear the barrier and catches her foot, pulling the metal railing out from underneath her and onto the road.

With her legs still lifted to waist height, Dannii is then sent crashing down onto the awaiting metal railing .

Dannii shared the spectacular acrobatic fail to Twitter on Monday, writing: “I’m never going out again.”

The post has now collected over 13,700 likes and over 600 retweets.

Viewers have been left in stitches from the drunken blunder.

@alanbs37 said: “Did you hold your head in shame at the end or was it in case VAR was reviewing?”

@DARRENC1878 said: “‘What’s the matter? Never taken a shortcut before?’”

@zee30203385 said: “We have all been there Dannii.”

@Tedrulesno1 said: “Should’ve easily cleared that.”

And @TomLeeBE commented: “She didn’t shout ‘parkour’”

Speaking today, Dannii said: “I know everyone says it but I literally went out for one drink on Sunday with a few of my friends in our town centre.

“I don’t even know how it came about, all I remember was waking up bruised, being told I’d jumped the barrier and fell.

“It wasn’t until Monday night I found out I’d done it twice and fell completely on my face the second time.

“I honestly thought it was hilarious. My mum and dad were absolutely horrified though.”