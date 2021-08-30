myWindscreen CEO Al Lijee Talks About His Nationwide Windscreen Repair & Replacement Portal

Owner and CEO of myWindscreen Al Lijee is rethinking the way in which car owners are able to get quality windscreen repairs and replacements from reputable automotive glass businesses in the United Kingdom. His platform makes it quick and easy to find auto glaziers who can provide a consistently high quality of service.

Al recently took some time to answer some questions for us regarding myWindscreen.

Tell us more about myWindscreen. Why did you start the company?

Back in 2011, I had unfortunately received poor service on a windscreen repair from a big national brand, so I thought to myself “there’s got to be a better way.” Too often, big companies tend to just offer a one-size-fits-all solution that lacks personalisation and customer focus. Small, independent, automotive glass companies often deliver far better quality of care and at better prices, but they lack the marketing muscle of the big brands.

That was really what gave me the impulse to start myWindscreen. It’s an online network that makes it simple and quick for car owners in the UK to find local, professional automotive glass fitters and repairers. Our members include drive-in repair centres and call-out mobile auto glaziers across the United Kingdom.

I suppose you could compare myWindscreen to a trip or hotel aggregator like Trivago or Expedia, which allow customers to have a greater choice for their flights or hotel accommodation. In our case, we put car owners in touch with local, professional auto glaziers, so they can make informed choices of provider and get a high quality of care.

What services do your member auto glass technicians provide and why should customers choose them?

Well, of course our member partners provide same day windscreen repair and replacement services, which is their bread and butter, but many also provide windscreen calibration services and other specialised services as well.

What sets our members apart from a random search online is that all members on our platform must undergo a rigorous vetting process to ensure that they are committed to providing quality services and customer satisfaction.

Our small and independent auto glass technicians tend to have many years of experience in their trade, professional expertise and skill in their craft, and a personal touch that the big brands just can’t match. You’ll also find that many are far more willing to negotiate on price, which is another benefit to customers.

We look for several traits in our auto glass shops, such as helpful, open communications with customers and the ability to provide sound, honest advice and practical, cost-effective solutions for their windscreen problems. If it’s possible to safely repair a windscreen without having to completely replace a windscreen, they’ll always go down this route as it’s less costly for the customer (it’s usually free with insurance) and it’s better for the environment.

Technicians featured on myWindscreen must not only have the correct skills to do the job, but we also want to make sure that they are committed to customer satisfaction and professionalism at all times.

What makes your business model an improvement for customers looking for windscreen repairs or replacement?

We believe that customers deserve the widest possible range of options in order to make an informed choice when looking for automotive glass solutions, and that’s what we provide. We put customers in touch with local auto glass shops within their post code area that are flexible enough to meet the needs of that customer.

An added bonus is that since the results shown to the customer are local, quite often they can request a same-day or next-day service at competitive prices. This also leads to less travel time, fewer vehicle emissions, and better support for local businesses in the community.

All our members are committed to customer satisfaction and professionalism, which are important qualities for customers since they’ll be meeting face to face, and this builds confidence within both the business owner and the customer.

How does your business help small, independent auto glazing businesses in the United Kingdom?

The small, independent auto glaziers operating in the UK usually provide an excellent service since a lot of their technicians are experienced and have already worked for years with the big brands to build their resumes.

On the other hand, their advertising budgets are often a lot smaller than the big national brands, so they simply don’t have the visibility and brand name recognition that the big companies do.

Most of our member partners are small businesses, so they benefit immensely from the cost-effective marketing and enhanced visibility that we provide on myWindscreen by listing them and their public profiles for potential customers to see. We let them do what they do best, which is providing valuable professional services, but where we come in is to elevate their brand within their community to bring in more business.

You say that as though there’s a problem with the level of quality provided by the big names in the automotive glass industry. Can you explain this?

Yes, of course. It’s just the way the business has evolved over time. Bigger companies in the automotive glass industry employ both apprentices and skilled technicians, and give them set goals to meet, i.e., job orders and deadlines.

However, the ongoing cost of running these big companies means that the pressure can really mount up on individual technicians, so they actually feel incentivised to take shortcuts or compromise on quality to meet their quotas. Who wins in the end? It certainly isn’t the customer.

As with many other tradespeople, automotive glass technicians tend to get their feet wet in the industry by working for the big guys, but once they realise their value, they go it alone as a sole proprietor, or with a smaller company that gives them more professional benefits.

What this means is that the big companies constantly turn over employees, and the best of the best tend to go elsewhere, leaving perhaps inexperienced staff who can compromise the quality-of-care customers get for their windscreen repairs or replacements.

What do you see for the future of myWindscreen?

As our network grows by the day and more customers are choosing myWindscreen to find quality repairs for their car windscreens, I’m optimistic that the future is bright for us. We’ll continue providing customers with excellent choices for automotive glass services at affordable prices in the United Kingdom, and we’ll also continue to ensure that our members are upholding their commitments to professionalism and customer satisfaction.