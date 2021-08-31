Is the US Housing Boom Over Now?

The Number of Housing Units in the U.S. is currently 140.8 million- 80.68 million of those are owner occupied.

In the U.S., property prices grew by over 17.0% in June 2021 compared with June 2020.

Over 50% of homes sold in the last year have been obtained for more than the initial asking price.

The U.S. housing industry was not only a significant trigger to the 2009 financial crisis, but it was also greatly impacted by it in the years that succeeded it.

Exceptionally low interest rates on mortgages, fruitful house prices, and [very] low standards for mortgage loan applications meant that a situation quickly arose where ‘’homeowners’’ struggled to adequately finance their repayments- particularly when the downturn began.

The U.S. housing market has bounced back since then, however, despite the projected and seemingly inevitable crash that was expected as a result of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, as we have seen, the effect had quite a different effect on the U.S. housing industry. Not only did the market not crash, but it actually boomed. This was a result of: government support schemes, recession-induced low interest rates on mortgage loans, and a prolific number of property buyers- which propelled industry-related demand and increased housing prices by almost 25%.

This has raised questions as to what will happen to the industry following the end of these initiatives; after all, government aid and support is [mostly] about to go away. With life resuming to its pre-COVID-19 state, what will happen to the current ‘’inflated’’ house prices?

The foreclosure moratorium, for example, has already come to an end (31st of July), on September 30, the mortgage forbearance program will no longer be active- subject to government guidelines. It should be noted that the number of individuals enrolled in the program have diminished significantly- falling to roughly 1.75 million from the staggering 7 million at the height of the pandemic.

If we were to take a look at the foreclosure crisis that followed the 2008 housing crash, we would see that it was partly caused because there were tens of millions of homeowners that were ‘’underwater’’. This means that their mortgage balance exceeded their home’s total value, and consequently they had no choice but to foreclose.

Unlike 2008, however, recent buyers are very unlikely to be financially strained in any similar way; rising prices and projected property values will ultimately mean that most homeowners will be sitting on a sizeable degree of home equity, and so even if they couldn’t fully repay their mortgage, they would retain the option to sell it in a current ‘’booming’’ market.

According to a report published by the National Association of Realtors, approximately 1.35 million property units are currently available for sale in the U.S housing market. Over the last forty years, that number has averaged at around 2.5 million units, which is perhaps a sign of the exorbitantly high demand that was seen during the COVID-19 era.

Is the Boom Over? Predictions

Whilst it is indubitably too soon to know for sure, individuals looking to purchase their first home will likely be able to breathe a little easier following certain projections offered by a plethora of leading real estate specialists and field analysts.

Home inventory has begun to slowly expand again- particularly for single family homes, and property price increases have started to slow down in a variety of different areas.

The National Association of Realtors reported that the volume of unsold homes rose significantly between May and June of 2021 (to roughly 3.3%). Of course, this increase is not nearly enough to begin to satisfy the industry’s prolific demand, but it does indicate that certain COVID-19 related effects are starting to slowly subside in the market.

As we explore below, however, house prices remain very high in comparison to the year before, and this has meant that the current market has seen a prolific number of individuals attempt to obtain a real estate licence.

Mortgage Rates and Home Price Forecasts for the Fall

Demand is projected to go back to its standardised ‘’cooling-off’’ period in the fall- particularly when considering the aforementioned slow down in property prices and expansion of inventory.

Full inventory recovery, however, isn’t expected to be seen until next spring (at the earliest) however, with price growth moderating to mid-tier levels by December of 2021.

Properties in Northern Virginia, for example, have seen an average price rise of almost 11% in comparison to last year (June 2021 statistics).

This was even greater in the more ‘’affordable areas’’, where price spikes of up to 15% were seen. In the more expensive and somewhat ‘’exclusive’’ areas of Northern Virginia- like Falls Church, unsurprisingly saw much smaller rises (of roughly 3.1%).

‘’Zoom Towns’’ are also starting to slowly return to their pre-pandemic prices; in the beginning of the pandemic, individuals from all over the U.S ‘’flooded’’ coastal and rural towns, as they no longer needed to live near their work.

For contextual purposes, Cape Cod’s housing market inventory decreased to 230 homes from approximately 2,300- a 900% decrease. The area is expected to continue seeing a rise in its house prices, albeit at a much slower rate.

Conclusion

If you are interested in purchasing a property in the U.S soon, your best course of action is undoubtedly to start organising and planning your finances from now; waiting until a fruitful opportunity comes along seldom leads to a happy ending.

For example, this would be a great time to start working on your credit score. The better your credit score, the better your chances of securing lower monthly payments on your mortgage loan, as the bank will see you as a lower risk liability.

The United State’s three credit bureaus are carrying out weekly credit reports for free until April 20, 2020- which can be extremely helpful. After that, all individuals are entitled to one free credit report from each bureau each year.

As a final note, readers are encouraged to keep in mind that- as a result of the aforementioned rise in house prices, their required down payments will likely see a commensurate rise; a 5 or 10 percent down payment on a property last year will be significantly lower to what will be expected from this year.

