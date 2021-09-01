Important Things To Consider Before Getting A Puppy

If you’re thinking about adopting a puppy into your family, there’s no doubt that you’re exceptionally excited to bring the lucky pup home. However, before you can go out and find your fur-baby, there are a few essential things that you must consider. From the type of dog breed to vital vaccinations and everything in between, we have listed all the things you will need to prepare for before welcoming your new puppy home.

Choosing The Breed

Even though all breeds are adorable in their own ways, you will find that some dog breeds might be more suitable for you and your family. For example, Jack Russell terriers are generally an excellent choice for active kids, while a Dachshund is better if you are looking for a calm lap dog. With that said, there is no wrong breed to choose, but knowing and understanding the typical personality characteristics of the dog breed will help you raise your pup best. What’s more, breed specifics will also help you determine a suitable diet, and find appropriate, sensitive stomach dog food, if the particular breed you choose tends to have a sensitive stomach.

Purchasing The Essentials Beforehand

You will need to purchase essential pet items in advance before your puppy arrives home. And these essentials generally include a pet bed and blanket, a pet carrier, feeding bowls, chew toys, and the right pet food. When purchasing these essentials, you should consider your budget and the dog breed; smaller dogs won’t need an enormous pet bed or bulk pet food bags. And because pet food is perishable, you should purchase the right size bag that won’t last over a month after being opened. Chew toys should also be suitable; larger puppy breeds will need exceptionally durable chew toys and a spacious bed.

Vaccinations For Your Pup

If you adopt your new puppy from an animal shelter, there’s a possible chance that your pup will have already received vital vaccinations. However, if you are purchasing your puppy anywhere else, for example, a private breeder, you must take your puppy straight to your chosen local vet before bringing them home. It is generally the best approach to take your puppy for their first vet check directly after adoption to ensure they are dewormed, vaccinations are up-to-date, and the puppy does not show signs of any health concerns. You will also need to take your puppy for follow-up vaccinations and checkups regularly in their first year with you.

Training Your Puppy

Training is a crucial element of raising a healthy and happy pup. Even if you decide not to take your puppy to a trainer, you must plan for training. There are various puppy training methods out there worth considering, and some require treats and puppy pads. Regardless, it is recommended to do a bit of research to determine where your puppy will need training. House training is generally the more frustrating element, although, with the right approach and persistence, you will be able to house train even the most active and stubborn puppy out there.