Stock trading: what can be learnt from the best traders

If you're new to the trading world, then an investment in the stock market could prove to be a great way to kick start your trading journey. The best way to learn about trading is to take part and experience the financial market for yourself.

When moving onto trading with real money, the key to success in the stock market is vigilance, planning and research. There are plenty of tools and features that you can implement on an online trading platform that will aid your risk management strategy.

Another way to get to grips with proficient trading in the stock market is to learn from the best stock traders who have made their fortunes trading in stocks. In this article we will find out what can be learnt from these impressive traders and reveal their top trading tips.

Paul Tudor Jones

Paul Tudor Jones is one of the world’s most famed stock traders. Born in Tennessee in 1954, Jones started out his financial career trading in cotton, but is best known for investing in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI). The prolific stock trader invested in the index when its price fell dramatically by 22%, affording Jones an impressive $100 million profit.

Jones’ most iconic stock market moment however, took place in the 1980s when he successfully predicted the outcome of the 1987 stock market.

Since Jones is such an influential participant in the stock market, there’s plenty that can be learnt from his own trading strategy. His approach was to assume that every position that he opened in the stock market was wrong and to place risk points accurately. This approach enabled him to execute a well-developed exit plan if his positions did not follow the predictions that he had made, minimising his losses.

Ray Dalio

Ray Dalio is the founder of one of the world’s most successful investment management firms: Bridgewater Associates. He established his company in 1975, however, it was the hedge funds sector of the stock market where he made his fortune. In fact, in June 2019, Dalio was named the 58th richest person in the world.

Perhaps one of history’s youngest stock traders, Dalio made his first investment at the age of 12, when he purchased shares of $300 in Northeast Airlines and went on to triple his investment.

Dalio’s ethos is to trade without emotion. Market sentiment is one of the biggest influences on short-term price fluctuations in the financial market. This is where traders anticipate that the market could shift and allow their judgment to be clouded by their concern, taking a position based upon emotion.

Because of the volatility of the stock market, you may sometimes be forced to make split-second decisions which could be the difference between huge gains and significant losses. Dalio promotes self-discipline, strategy and an avoidance of fear and greed, if you want to be a successful stock trader.

Ross Cameron

Ross Cameron is one of the most successful stock day traders, who in 2016 made an estimated $222,244 through his trades alone. As a result, Cameron decided to share his knowledge to help others experience success trading in stocks and founded Warrior Trading — an online training platform to educate prospective traders on day trading strategies.

Cameron’s personal strategy is to focus on low-value stocks, and to make large profits on their collective value over a prolonged period. He believes that one of the most important skills needed to trade in the stock market successfully, is the ability to recognise when your position has been exhausted and know when to exit.

He also attributes his success to his ability to identify the best stocks to invest in. He aims to find stocks that have the potential to move 20-30% in one day. Cameron does this by assessing the stocks that have previously performed in this way and comparing them to other available stocks, making decisions based upon his findings.

Of course, it’s unlikely that you’re going to experience overnight success in the stock market, but by implementing a well-thought-out strategy, doing your research and by acting on informed predictions rather than impulse, you could make some potential profits of your own.