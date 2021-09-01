The Best Video Marketing Campaigns of 2021 So Far!

Digital marketing is changing at a lightning-fast pace thanks to burgeoning technology, the global Covid-19 pandemic, and transforming consumer perspectives. What used to hit the mark in 2019 is not going to resonate with audiences in 2021.

So, if you’re struggling with a memorable video marketing campaign this year, the best place to start is with companies that did it right. Get inspired with the best video marketing campaigns we’ve seen so far this year!

Grasping Digital Marketing in 2021

Video is an integral part of a well-rounded digital marketing strategy. All of the features of video, such as music, facial expressions, quick and to-the-point information, make it a powerful medium to convey your message.

What Makes an Effective Video Marketing Campaign?

The most critical aspect of a good video marketing campaign is the value that it imparts to an audience. Whether it makes them laugh, cry, or reminds them of something that’s important to them, providing value with your message is the foundation of effective marketing.

Concise: They are short, to the point, and leave a lasting impression.

Attention-Grabbing: They have to get the attention of the viewer within the first 5 seconds, even if the sound is muted.

Storytelling: They create a human connection, eliciting emotions, and forming a bond, rather than advertising a product itself.

Relatable: They relate to viewers' life experiences, making them want to share them with others.

With those elements in mind, here are some of our favourites that did it best.

Netflix: “Fans Make the Movies”

Netflix has hit the nail on the head, adapting user-generated content to create their latest campaign. Companies, in general, are not people, but showing that connection between the company and its users is a smart way of leaving a lasting impression.

The story of these young boys and their love for movies is a perfect way to inspire viewers and promote its brand with minimal effort from Netflix. The active promotion of fan-based content portrays Netflix in a humanizing light, which is an incredible feat for any corporation.

Dove: “Reverse Selfie”

Hitting social hot button topics in an ad campaign must be handled with care. If expressed poorly, the message and company image can become viral for all the wrong reasons.

In an amazing example from April, Dove called on all of us to “have #TheSelfieTalk” with its public service announcement ad. Dove’s connection between its chosen social issue, the dysfunctional relationship between body image and social media, effectively connects its audience with the current climate of the times.

Even more effective is that the advertisement was for the brand itself and not a particular product, which can clearly be seen in the responses to their video and leaves a longer-lasting impression on viewers.

Bud Light: “When Life Gives You Lemons”

When Covid-19 hit in 2020 a lot of marketing campaign had to swiftly shift gear. Things that were socially acceptable pre-Covid were potentially dangerous, and marketers needed to tap into that without seeming tacky.

Bud Light uses the proverbial saying “When life gives you lemons” to great effect in its 2021 Superbowl commercial. With a humorous approach, Bud Light reminds its audience of the stresses of last year, taking an awful situation that consumers are familiar with (and quite tired of) and making people laugh instead. Their awareness of a dire situation and subsequently turning it into comic relief is on full display while matching the famous saying with their new lemon flavoured seltzer.

Smart Marketing Tips

Sure, not all of us have the massive marketing budget of these major corporations. But a lack of funding doesn’t mean you can’t be competitive — it just means you have to get creative. Thinking outside the box and making the most of social media will stretch your budget further.

Using royalty free footage on your website and in your marketing is a great way to define your brand in a modest and inoffensive way. A recent study showed that TikTok users have a 52.1% engagement rate, a free platform entirely based on video. However, you get your message out there, make sure you show your personality, provide value, and connect with your audience.

Making the Most of Video Marketing

The best video marketing campaigns tell a story, create an emotional connection between the audience and the brand, resonating with viewers to form a lasting connection that inspires them to take action.