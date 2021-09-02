‘Dismay’ in hospitality industry following vaccine passport announcement

UKHOSPITALITY Scotland have responded with dismay to the First Minister’s announcement that vaccine passports will be required to enter nightclubs and large events.

The new mandate means nightclubs, unseated outdoor events with more than 4,000 people and unseated events of more than 500 people will need proof that both doses of the vaccine have been received.

Yesterday’s announcement comes after a record high number of 6,000 daily Covid-19 cases were reported last week.

The hospitality industry has been in limbo for 18 months through multiple lockdowns, with many businesses unable to survive.

UKHospitality Scotland Executive Director Leon Thompson says the new restriction will cause “dismay amongst business” that have just recently reopened.

Mr Thompson is calling for the Scottish Government to communicate with the industry as concern about long term effects grows: “The fact that there has been no attempt to engage with the sector ahead of this announcement is extremely concerning.

Nightclubs and event organisers will be on the frontline of implementing this policy and representatives need an opportunity to ask questions of the Scottish Government’s plans before they are put to the Scottish Parliament for approval.

Whilst the introduction of certification is envisaged as limited for now, if extended, the impact on wider hospitality could be immense.”

The requirement for proof of vaccination will be implemented by the end of the month.