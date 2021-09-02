How to find “your” person?

It is impossible to love another if you do not love yourself. Everyone knows about this, but many still run away from loneliness in relationships that turn out to be unsuccessful. Psychologists are confident that you will meet “your” person when you learn to enjoy being alone.

Do not marry someone who is unworthy

Those who are out of tune with themselves trying to fill the inner void with something external. But empty people attract the same empty people or become victims of manipulators who underestimate their self-esteem. The only way to create a healthy relationship is to befriend yourself. This will kill two birds with one stone.

First, you will become a healthier person and begin to attract the same self-sufficient people who will not need to assert themselves at your expense. Secondly, you will stop being afraid of loneliness.

What does it mean to build a relationship with yourself?

LEARN TO LISTEN TO YOURSELF

Talk to yourself. Learn to spend time in silence by yourself. At first, it will not be very comfortable, but in such “quiet” periods, a lot becomes clear. If you look at the screen of your smartphone or computer all the time by looking women near me , your brain is too busy to notice and evaluate what is happening in the world and within you. Learn to disconnect from external stimuli and listen to your inner voice.

START BEING GOOD TO YOURSELF