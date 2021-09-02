Leading designer reveals secrets behind largest CALA showhome

ONE of Scotland’s top interior designers has given access to her trade-secret tips, favoured suppliers and inspirations at one of Edinburgh’s most stylish showhomes.

In a walkthrough video, inspired by the famed Architecture Digest Open Door series, Eileen Kesson, founder of Envision, gives viewers a full tour of the latest showhome by CALA Homes (East).

The video tour takes viewers around the expansive five-bedroom Waverley, part of the Avenue at Ravelrig Heights in Balerno.

With more than 3700 square feet of living space, The Waverley is the largest ever showhome launched by CALA in the region.

Philip Hogg, Sales and Marketing Director for CALA Homes (East), said: “I’m sure anyone with an interest in design will gain something from watching Eileen’s tour.

“Elleen’s expertise simply cannot be overlooked. It’s a rare treat to be able to get these direct insights from such an expert.

Eileen explains how she’s used symmetry to create added interest in a classically shaped square lounge, as well as advice on colour choices and where to source furniture and accessories.

Welcoming viewers into the main hall, Eileen describes her stylistic choices when designing the grand staircase with an Italian wall covering featuring an ebony and ivory silk design to compliment the double height hall with a contemporary touch.

Eileen progresses through the home, explaining the current trend of mixing and matching kitchen cabinet finishes, to create a less clinical and more furnished feel.

She also describes how the space can be used to fit a variety of needs, showcasing the double detached garage with accommodation above.

Eileen said: “It’s a pleasure to work with CALA Homes and to be given such an incredible canvas to work with.

“This is a “forever” home – our team really enjoyed the challenge of working on such an amazing space.”

Starting at £810,000, homes at Ravelrig Heights offer five double bedrooms with expansive and adaptable family space, open plan living and high specification fixtures and fittings throughout.

To watch the videos please visit: https://www.cala.co.uk/why-cala/cala-news-lifestyle/blogs/2021/sep/1/leading-designer-reveals-secrets-behind-largest-cala-showhome/

To find out more information or express interest in ‘The Avenue’ at Ravelrig Heights, please contact 0131 516 5774 or visit https://www.cala.co.uk/theavenue

For more information on Cammo Meadows, please visit: https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/scotland/edinburgh/cammo-meadows-edinburgh/