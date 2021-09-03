Gordon Ramsay taken aback after being mistaken for rival Jamie Oliver

GORDON Ramsay was taken aback after a member of the public mistook him for rival chef Jamie Oliver.

The Hell’s Kitchen star was shocked when a workmen for Tideway, the company delivering the 25km Thames Tideway Tunnel, mixed him up with Oliver.

Ramsay, 54, filmed part of the conversation exchange with the employee as the foul-mouthed chef can be heard shouting “what the f**k”.

The clip shows the TV star, from Johnstone, Renfrewshire, pulled up in his SUV and having a conversation with the man wearing a hard hat.

Ramsay asks: “What’s my name?” “

The workman cheerfully replies: “Jamie Alega” to which the chef exclaims “No, not Jamie Alega, Jamie Oliver.”

The man then says: “Jamie Oliver.”

The temperamental chef replies: “Yes, say my name” before singing part of a Destiny’s Child hit saying: “Say my name, say my name” in a high pitched voice.

Ramsay then starts laughing before looking directly into the camera, saying “What the f**k”.

Ramsay shared the footage, hash-tagged “mistaken identity”, on his TikTok page yesterday (THUR).

He wrote: “It’s @jamieoliver reporting for duty !! What the ?!???? #comedy #mistakenidentity.”

The hilarious clip has been viewed over 490,000 times, with 64,000 likes and hundreds of comments from social media users in stitches.

@mr_larcom said: “That time you got mistaken for a famous chef” followed by a crying with laughter emoji.

@Sam_biggart21 said: “No, Jamie Oliver isn’t nearly as good as Gordon.”

@WillieLump said: “Ha! And you thought you were a famous chef.”

@Margarita said: “He’s keeping you humble.”

While @StevenThew added: “This is an insult to Beyonce.”

Ramsay and Oliver have been sparring partners for over a decade.

Bank Balance host Ramsay brutally compared Australian journalist Tracy Grimshaw’s appearance to that of a pig.

Oliver jumped to her defence, saying: “Aussies aren’t forgiving.

“Once you’re gone, you’re gone.It’s never good to criticise a woman, especially when they’re loved by their country and you do it on national television.”

In 2017, Ramsay repeatedly mocked Oliver during his week-long stint of hosting The Nightly Show.

The straight-talking chef made jokes at Jamie’s expense, calling him “fat” and criticising his restaurants.