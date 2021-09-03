A 27-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman at popular Scottish tourist spot Arthur’s seat.

Police officers responded to a call at 9pm last night following reports that a 31-year-old woman had fallen at the popular walking spot in Edinburgh.

Tragically, the woman died at the scene a short time later.

Police Scotland today (FRI) confirmed that they are treating the incident as suspicious and said they have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the death.

Images have circulated on social media showing police cars, ambulances surrounding the hill last night.

Reddit user OneWeirdTrick posted at 10pm last night: “Something is officially going on at Arthur’s Seat.

“Lots of horns and sirens, upwards of ten police vehicles, two fire trucks, ambulances, looks like two or three search teams, presumably not a rapid response to this morning’s C19 graffiti.”

The image shows emergency service vehicles with their sirens on at the base of the hill with first responders torch lights scattered around Arthur’s seat.

Reddit user emmamck wrote: “A woman’s come off the crags and passed away, the place is full of police now. Assume it’ll be in the press in the morning, horrible stuff.”

SteelbadgerMK2 added: “Someone was flashing an SOS beacon about two thirds of the way up Arthur’s Seat at around 9pm.

“We phoned the police to report it, along with at least two others apparently. Hopefully whoever it is is okay.

“They seem to have been searching for a while. The beacon stopped blinking before the emergency services arrived.”

Reddit user, Neoduder, speculated that the woman who fell was pregnant, writing: “A pregnant woman fell 50ft, unfortunately, it wasn’t good news.”

Edinburgh local Ross Davies, 32, told Deadline News: “All we saw was the SOS signal from our flat, which meant we called the police. We kept an eye on people seemingly searching the slopes.

“I noticed the SOS at around 9:10pm when I looked out the window. I think it stopped at around 9:25pm.

“SOS clearly looked automated, very regular, and wasn’t moving about at all.

“We just watched the torches of the responders as they moved about. We thought at the time they were searching, but it seems that was unlikely. Really tragic.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman today (FRI) said: “We received a report that a woman had fallen from Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh, around 9pm on Thursday, 2 September.

“Emergency services attended including the fire service and ambulance.

“The 31-year-old woman died at the scene a short time later and her death is being treated as suspicious.

“A 27-year-old man has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.”

Last month it was reported that a 41-year old man had died at Arthur’s seat at the Salisbury Crags area on July 17.

The cause of death was reported as a fall and police did not treat the death as suspicious.

Speaking today, a spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 2101 hours to attend an incident at Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.

“We dispatched several resources to the scene, including our special operations team, our trauma team and one ambulance.”