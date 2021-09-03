Martin Compston confirms he doesn’t die in first ten minutes of new drama

MARTIN Compston has confirmed he doesn’t die in the first ten minutes of new thriller The Rig – but swooning fans are more distracted by “hot” boiler suit look.

The 37-year-old took to Twitter today to reassure fans that he does last longer in his new Prime Video series than he did in BBC drama Vigil.

Line of Duty fans had been excited to see the actor from Greenock, Renfrewshire in new six-part series Vigil.

However, Compston’s character Craig Burke dies of what appears to be a cardiac arrest within the first eight minutes of the show.

Compston today confirmed on social media that he doesn’t die in the first ten minutes of The Rig while posting images of himself wearing a red boiler suit.

His fans were delighted by the news but even more chuffed over the prospect of Compston wearing a boiler suit throughout the series.

Compston tweeted today: “‘The Rig’ coming to @primevideouk.

“Can confirm I don’t die in first ten minutes, after that it’s every boiler suit for themselves.”

An image shows Compston in a tight-fitting red boiler suit.

The tweet now has over 6,500 likes, with hundreds of fans aproving of the new look.

@clairelt83 said: “You in that boiler suit!” with three hearts for eyes emojis.

@KerrySlack5 commented: “Yes nice one.

“I’m loving that boiler suit already. Looking very hot indeed. So can’t wait for this”.

@Amandacatlady44 said: “I have a thing for boiler suits.” with a winking face.

@jeffiner1892 said: “There looks to be very little he doesn’t look good in” also with a winking face.

Others were just delighted that they would see Compston more in his latest work.

@Nav815 replied: “Phew that’s a relief”.

Amazon Prime Video UK added: “Now this is the news the fans want”.

The Rig is a six-part series coming to Prime Video soon.

It tells story of a North Sea oil rig off the Scottish coast that gets cut off from all communication the outside world.