MILES LONG DISCUSSES WHY BEING A JACK OF ALL TRADES IS THE KEY TO BEING A SUCCESSFUL BUSINESSMAN

Miles says that one of the most important jobs he’s ever had was being in the Army as it gave him many of the skills he uses today to be successful in the rest of his life.

The work ethic, drive, focus and leadership skills earned from his time in the forces have all served him well in both his professional and personal lives.

In fact, every career move and job that Miles has undertaken has always been able to feed into and benefit his other roles.

This is why he believes that gaining experience is just as important as education as many of these life skills can’t be taught at university or in school.

He believes that these kinds of tools can be taken and applied to wherever he goes in my life and whatever job he wants to try.

Miles also recognises that joining the military service for your respective country might not be for everyone but it’s certainly not the only place where you can pick up key skills.

However, he says you must be willing to seek them out and develop them yourself.

Miles insists that being multifaceted, or a Jack of all trades, will help you become valuable in more than one way to your future employer.

He also advises to collect important certifications and maintain them with the required professional development courses – if an employer offers to train you in something, do it.

For many people, after leaving school there will never be any sort of free education again, so if someone is willing to pay you and pay for you, grab it with both hands.

Miles believes that not only will they serve you in good stead to keep your brain learning but it will also show any future employer that you’re willing to apply yourself.

He insists that doing this will show you have drive and always be looking to educate yourself, regardless of who you work for.

