A security guard has gone viral after stealing the show at an Anne-Marie concert with his sassy dance moves.

Peter Olsen was filmed dancing away happily while wearing his high-vis waistcoat at the pop concert in Scarborough, North Yorkshire on Saturday.

The 49-year-old, from Jarrow-On-Tyne, Tyne and Wear, couldn’t help but bop along to Anne-Marie performing her hit 2002.

But fans at the front of the crowd were more distracted by Peter’s dancing as he joined in merrily and entertained onlookers.

The amazing clip shows Anne-Marie performing at Scarborough Open Air Theatre bathed in pink spotlights while Peter works below.

Peter was filmed swaying his arms in the air and mirroring the crowds dance routines as they watched Anne-Marie in full swing.

At one point Peter jumps to the beat and pushes his arm forward to signal a stop gesture before jerking his head to the side with sass.

During the show, Anne-Marie took a break and spoke to Peter to check that he was singing along to her songs.

Anne-Marie superfan @rockabyegirl posted the clip on TikTok on Sunday where it has already attracted almost 20million views.

She captioned the clip: “Security were loving it!

@annemarie #annemarie #concert #gig #festival #2002 #foryou #abba #abba #indiegames #LetsGetBackOnTrack #fyp”

The clip has gained thousands of comments – mostly from adoring Peter fans.

@amelieemay said: “It was his show, Anne Marie was the back up dancer.”

@ievakird said: “Cutest video I’ve seen today.”

@xxabby04 said: “No one is talking about how in sync he is.”

@jgriffin55 added: “Not to be dramatic but I would die for this man.”

While @bexy3 said: “I’m howling this is amazing. Definitely the type of vibe you want going to a concert after a pandemic.”

Speaking today, Peter said: “I was completely overwhelmed. I didn’t even have TikTok before my eight-year-old niece had to set me up with one.

“Brooklyn who filmed the video got in touch to send me the video, I watched it back and thought why would anyone want to film that.

“I was waving and mirroring the crowd but I was still just doing my job you will see I never turned my back on the audience.

“Anne-Marie was asking everyone to get involved and sing, when she asked ‘is everyone singing?’

“The whole front row of the pit pointed to me and said ‘he isn’t’ so she stopped and said ‘You can’t stand in the centre and not sing.’

“So she started the song again and I got involved. The comments on the video were so positive.

“After 18 months we’ve all had I’m so glad to have live music back and spread some positivity.

“I love my job. As long as I put a smile on peoples faces, it’s a happy day.”

Speaking today Lucy Atterbury, who was at the front of the crowd at the concert, said: “Peter was amazing from the start.

“He started chatting to everyone and making sure we were all okay as the place filled up. They started playing background music.

“Once the acts came on he was incredible.

“He would dance along to all the support acts but would be there within seconds if anyone needed him whether that was us just needing a drink of water or helping someone find her kids.”

Anne-Marie featured on Clean Bandit’s ‘Rockabye’, featuring Sean Paul, which peaked at number one and spent years touring with Rudimental.

The pop star was nominated for four awards at the 2019 Brit Awards, including Best British Female Solo Artist.

She has been a coach on the tenth series of The Voice UK.