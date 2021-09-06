A FED-UP wife has resorted to booking in a slot for her husband to clean her windows after weeks of asking fell on deaf ears.

Jodie Morris was getting tired of asking her window cleaner husband Adrian to clean their own windows at home so today took matters into her own hands.

The 27-year-old, from Witham, Essex, messaged her hubby’s work phone to secure a visit from the 31-year-old.

Marketing manager Jodie even typed in her home address which unaware Adrian pencilled in for this afternoon.

Jodie shared a screenshot on Facebook today of the text message she received from Adrian’s work phone yesterday evening, reading: “Good evening.

“I will be over tomorrow to do your windows if you have a gate please leave it unlocked for me many thanks Adrian (APD Window Cleaning)”.

Jodie captioned her post: “When you’re sick of your window cleaner husband not cleaning your windows so put your address and number on the system. Wonder when he’ll realise it’s our house…”.

Adrian’s company, APD Cleaning, has several bookings a day and uses Sat Nav to find each address.

The post left social media users in stitches, with over 13,000 reactions.

More than 1,000 readers commented on the post – with many experiencing the same issues with their window cleaner partners.

One woman wrote: “My husband is a window cleaner and I pay someone else to do mine or they’d never get done.”

Another added: “Hilarious as this is my husband. Yes he’s a window cleaner. NO my windows are not clean!”

And another member of the group wrote: “That’s hilarious and bloody genius.

“Wishing my partner had a handyman business now.”

Speaking today Jodie said: “He never reads the addresses, he literally just copies and pastes them into his sat nav.

“I’m going to record it but I’m not sure when he’s due – he sends a text to let his customers know when he’s on route.”

Jodie also revealed that she met Adrian years ago when he was actually cleaning her windows.

She added: “I actually met Adrian five years ago, as he was my window cleaner. I kind of expected free window cleans when we started dating.

“He did it for about three months, then that was it.

“We got married last weekend and I thought that’s it, I’m putting our address on the system.”

“It’s his birthday today too, the poor sod. When I remembered, I actually felt a bit bad.”

Upon arriving at the house and realising the address he was at, Adrian sent a text to his wife, simply reading “You’re an absolute tool.”

Upon receiving this message, Jodie Facetimed her husband who was unimpressed – but did his job nonetheless.

She said “He was sat outside on our bench fuming, but he cleaned them!”