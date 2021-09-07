What Should You Do If You’re Not Comfortable With a Doctor’s Recommendation?

What Steps Should You Take If You Doubt Your Doctor?

We trust doctors to provide us with the best possible care, and in many cases, that trust is completely justified. We get an appropriate amount of attention. We get the right diagnosis. We get a treatment that makes sense and we end up feeling better.

But what happens if you’re not comfortable with a doctor’s recommendation? Should you ignore your gut and trust your medical professional? Or is there a different action you can take?

Understanding the Medical Industry

First, it’s important to understand the state of the medical industry – and the nature of your doctors and nurses. Your medical professionals are likely highly qualified experts with years of experience and education to justify their perspectives and actions.

However, they aren’t perfect.

There are many controversial medical treatments that are still being recommended by some doctors – and railed against by others. While much of our medical knowledge is settled science, there’s still some room for subjectivity, and doctors can have differences of opinion.

Additionally, the half-life of medical knowledge is somewhat short, and our best knowledge is changing rapidly. A 75-year-old doctor who graduated from his medical program nearly 50 years ago is going to have a different view on the medical world than a 25-year-old newcomer who’s fresh out of university.

On top of that, doctors aren’t perfect. Even if they have the best equipment, plenty of education, ample experience, and the best intentions, there’s a possibility that they’ll make a mistake in your diagnosis and/or treatment.

Think of it this way. Consider an area you’re an expert in, such as your full-time profession; how often do you still make mistakes in this area? It’s probably quite common.

Because of these factors, if you’re uncomfortable with your doctor’s recommendation, you should take that feeling seriously.

Identify the Root Cause of Your Concern

Before taking action, consider introspecting to identify the root cause of your concern. Are you disagreeing with your doctor because what they said contradicts your own intuitions? Did you read something different on the internet? Do you feel like your doctor simply isn’t listening to you? Do you get a bad vibe from this establishment?

These are all valid reasons to be concerned, but they offer different levels of intensity and require different levels of scrutiny. For example, if your doctor is ignoring you and violating your intuition, that’s more significant than simply getting a “bad vibe” from them.

Initial Steps to Take

If you disagree with your doctor, or if you’re feeling uncertain about this situation, there are a few important steps to take:

Gather evidence. Start gathering as much evidence of your interactions as possible. Document all your appointments and record your conversations (if possible). Try to get the doctor’s recommendations in writing so you have evidence to back up what you’re saying.

Voice your concerns. Consider talking to your doctor directly about this matter, especially if you have an established patient relationship with them. They may have a response to address your concerns.

Get more information. Do your own independent research and try to find out more about your condition, this recommendation, and even the doctor themselves. The more you know, the better position you’ll be in.

Getting a Second Opinion

After your initial steps are complete, it’s a good idea to talk to another medical professional. This is commonplace in the medical world, and your doctor shouldn’t stop you from pursuing this course of action; if they get mad at the idea or advise against it, that could be a red flag.

Your second opinion should provide some additional context and substance to the original diagnoses and recommendations. If they support your original doctor’s assessment, you can treat it more confidently. If they reject it, you’ll be vindicated – and you’ll have options for how to move forward.

Talk to a Lawyer

If you’ve taken all these steps and you’ve found that your original doctor gave you a bad recommendation, an incorrect diagnosis, or a problematic treatment, it may be in your best interest to file a medical malpractice lawsuit. Find a medical malpractice lawyer and talk to them about your case; the initial consultation will likely be free. There, you can go over the details of the case, and your lawyer will work with you to gather more information. If there’s sufficient evidence of medical neglect, you could win compensation for all your injuries, pain, and suffering associated with the incident.

In many cases, a disagreement with your doctor can be quickly resolved with a conversation and/or a second opinion. But if you’re hurt by a doctor’s recommendation (or lack thereof) in any way, it’s imperative that you take legal action to recoup those costs.