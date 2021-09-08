DESPERATE parents are pleading for two plane tickets to Australia so they can see their expat son who is in hospital in a coma after being attacked.

Nicola Hodgson, from Cleator Moor, Cumbria, said her family are in a “desperate situation” trying to see their son Danny Hodgson in Perth, Australia.

Danny moved to Australia to play football for Kingsway SC when he was 18 before later playing for ECU Joondalup.

The 25-year-old was walking home on Saturday night after spending time with his football team when he was jumped by another man in an unprovoked attack.

Danny was struck on the back of the head, leaving him with severe head injuries.

The footballer was left for dead before being found and rushed to Royal Perth Hospital for emergency surgery due to bleeding to the brain and a brain fracture.

Danny then took a turn for the worse the following day when he suffered a severe brain hemorrhage, requiring more surgery.

The Brit is now in an induced coma that could last for weeks or even months with his distraught parents desperate to be by his side.

Danny’s family are now struggling to secure a flight to Australia due to strict Covid rules which is restricting visitors from entering the country.

Mum Nicola, 45, said: “We are obviously distraught with what’s happened to our son and are desperately trying to fly to Perth to be by his bedside.

“Since Saturday night we have been in touch with the British and Australian Embassies, and the Detective Acting Police Sergeant who is dealing with the case.

“And Australian Home Affairs, Governing Bodies and British MP’s for support and advice on what we need to do to be with Danny.

“We have just received approval for a three month tourist visa and also for exemption to fly without having to quarantine once we arrive.

“This has been a long three day process gaining all the information needed to get this far.

“The main sticking point now is trying to find an airline that can fly us to Perth, we have been in touch with all the airlines and have hit a brick wall and it’s looking like we are going to struggle to get a flight anytime soon.

This is mainly due to the travel restrictions that the Australian Government have put in place regarding the number allowed to enter weekly which has led to full planes arriving with just 15 people on board flight arriving into WA.

“We have tried every Airline possible to see if there are any available flights from anywhere in the UK to Perth but have hit a dead end but keep phoning and trying to see if there’s anything available daily.

“We have been helped by Emirates, Qatar Airline and Dial a flight but there hands are also tied with the numbers allowed to fly on each flight.

“We are desperate to be with Danny by his bedside that’s why we are reaching out to everyone on social media to see if there is anyone out there whether their in the airline industry, MP or someone who has been in a similar situation that can offer some possible advice or can help then please reach out to us as we need to be with him.

Nicola added: “Danny is full of life and has a heart of gold, he is the most kind, gentle and positive person I know who has a passion for life and football.

“Danny has played as a striker at a good level in both England and in Australia.

“In Cumbria he played for Windscale and Cleator Moor Celtic football clubs as a youngster before moving to Carlisle in his teens to play for Carlisle Utd and also played internationally for Great Britain.”

The distraught mum took to Facebook for help with a heart wrenching post that has collected over 2,000 likes and hundreds of comments from concerned well-wishers.

Aoife Breen said: “Sending so much love to you all, I hope you can get a flight soon xx.”

Yvonne Westray Nixon said: “This is awful to hear, hope you manage to get seats and that he makes a recovery.

“So sickening what they have done.”

While Jill White added: “So sorry to hear sending love and prayers. I hope you get there very soon.”

A 15-year-old boy was arrested yesterday in connection with the attack and has since been charged with grievous bodily harm.

The boy is due to appear in Perth Children’s Court on September 22.

Western Australia Police Force said: “It will be alleged around 1.55am, the victim (man in his 20s) was walking near the Perth Train Station, when he was approached by the accused,

“It will be alleged, without warning, the accused punched the victim in the head, causing the victim to fall backwards.

“The accused allegedly fled the scene without attempting to render assistance to the victim.”