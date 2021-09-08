Is Hair Transplant a Permanent Solution? – Dr. Resul Yaman

When you think of a hair transplant, what comes to your mind? Most people think of a patch on the head that lasts for years. But, with modern technology, a lot has changed; check this sapphire hair transplant link to learn the advanced and new techniques.

The past years have changed the industry to bring more options in hair restoration and transplantation. It involves using your hair follicles and the micrografting techniques to give hair to bald parts.

When you consider hair transplant turkey, you should bear in mind that it is a time-consuming procedure. But, the results will be appealing and last you for many years; hence most people consider it a permanent solution. So, if you have been experiencing hair thinning, this could be a long-lasting solution for you.

MODIFIED MICRO MOTOR FUE

By Transplanting many hair follicles, It is possible to get dense and natural results.The serial incision capability of micromotor allows to get more hair follicles.

Taking so many hair follicles requires a long time to be tranplanted. Thus, hair follicles stay out for a long time and get damaged. Micromotor is a devise can reach high speed so it may damage hair follicles.

Our modification has two main objective:Firstly,by using micromotor at low speed prevents hair follicles damages arising from heating and breaks.Secondly, It aims to reduce the duration of hair follicles staying out.

However, the operation is being performed by taking 1000 unit hair follicles incrementally. In this modification after taking and transplanting 1000 hair follicles the operation moves on the other 1000 ones. When the procedure is repeated four times a day,4000 hair follicles are transplanted healthily.

By this means, hair follicles staying out duration is from 15 to 45 minutes which is also the ideal time for majör organ transplantations.

Is the Procedure Permanent?

After grafting the follicles to the bald areas, it will take time for your skin to heal. You need to know is that you should expect some hair to fall out in the first months after the transplant.

Another point to note is that the healing process can take up to one year. And, when the process is complete, the follicles will start to grow to cover up all the bald spots on the scalp. The amazing part is that the hair will continue to grow naturally as you age.

The hair follicles will have permanent movements and will not return to their previous position. The transplanted portion has a lifespan and will at some point stop their production.

Would you need another Transplant?

There is a possibility that your first transplant will not be your last. There could be instances that you will need multiple transplants to achieve your desired look. But, some candidates will be satisfied by the first one.

The Types of Procedures Available

There are two major transplants available using modern techniques.

The Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT)

The procedure works by stripping your follicles, and the surgeon will take hair from the back areas of your head and transplant it to the thinning parts.

The Follicular Unit Extraction (FEU)

It uses smaller punctures to transplant the hair follicles from all the parts of your head to the bald areas.

What you need to learn and understand is that the two hair transplant procedures are permanent.

What will be the Appearance after the Transplant?

After the procedure is complete and the healing process starts, it will still take some time to have visible results. The surgeon will advise you on hair loss in the first few months and that it is normal.

After complete healing, you will notice the follicles, and your hair will be visible. Another thing is that the hair will achieve the same length and texture as the rest of the hair. Any hair transplant done by micrografting can be dyed, styled, and cut to your preferred style.

Long-term Expectations

The hair transplant should give you your desired service for many years. As you age, there are possibilities it will thin out, but it will produce some hair for the rest of your life. Always consult with the surgeon regarding the hair length in the coming years after the transplant.