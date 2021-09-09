Scottish Government announce community climate change programme

THE Scottish Government have announced details of Scotland’s community climate change engagement programme ahead of COP26 in Glasgow next month.

The programme will engage communities in the journey to net zero and encourage them to take action.

It will include communities that have not previously been involved in climate action as well as young people through schools and youth groups, ensuring people from all background are able to participate.

Scotland’s climate festivals will support local communities to plan and deliver their own festivals and events across the country. Dr Stephen Breslin, Chief Executive Officer of Glasgow Science Centre, said:

“Our World, Our Impact aims to make climate science relevant to day-to-day life, inviting everyone to explore how we can all play a part in the discussion as Glasgow prepares to host COP26.

“We are also delighted to be working together with our colleagues from Scotland’s other science centres to look at how we can engage underserved audiences in the climate conversation across Scotland.”

The Glasgow Science Centre and Keep Scotland Beautiful will lead on delivery, backed with almost £500,000 of Scottish Government funding. The Chief Executive Officer of Keep Scotland Beautiful, Barry Fisher, commented:

“We’re delighted to be working with the Scottish Government and partners to ensure everyone is empowered to navigate the climate emergency challenges ahead.

“COP26 happening in Scotland must be a catalyst to broaden and intensify climate conversations nationally and locally.

“We want to bring the issues discussed at the summit to the heart of communities by unlocking opportunities for those currently not engaged in climate change action to make their voices heard, and to provide much needed energy and support.”