SOCIAL media users have been left horrified over a skin-crawling video showing thousands of blood-thirsty midges swarming a hillwalker.

Cat Webster captured the horrifying clip in Glen Feshie in the Cairngorms National Park showing clouds of pesky bloodsuckers swarming the mountain leader.

The spine shivering footage shows masses of the ravenous beasties circling Cat searching for their next meal.

The infuriating critters fill the entire screen from top to bottom, with hundreds also resting on the side of a black van.

Cat shared the video to Twitter on Sunday, writing: “Midge report from Glen Feshie: still hellish.”

The current midge forecast in Aviemore, near Glen Feshie, is set to four – the second highest rating and described as: “That’s no mist, that’s midges.”

Midge season in Scotland typically lasts from the end of May to September.

This year has been described by experts as having a “mega hatch”.