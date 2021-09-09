Unemployment in Scotland Is Decreasing, but Don’t Be Too Optimistic

Unemployment in Scotland has been steadily decreasing since 2011. The COVID-19 pandemic was the force that stopped this decrease. Scotland, much like the whole world, went through an unemployment crisis.

Jobs were in short supply and people were likely to find odd ways of making money. Shops were closing and footfall-dependent businesses lost revenues that would cripple them for a long time. However, as of the end of 2020, the unemployment rate in Scotland is decreasing once more .

The unemployment crisis is not completely behind us, though. We cannot be too optimistic. Realistically speaking, the worst might be behind us, but the end of the tunnel is not in sight either.

Unemployment Rates in Other Parts of the World

Other regions and countries are also struggling. Most of them have failed to register a reduction in the constant decline of the unemployment graph. Some are better off, with already improving job creation.

Let’s take the example of the US . During the peak months of the first COVID-19 wave (August-October 2020) – the employment rate was 7-8. It then steadily decreased in the next few months and by April 2021; the US had an unemployment rate of 6.1 only.

Alt – United States Unemployment Rate. Source .

Fast forward to now, and they have an unemployment rate of 5.4 in July (figures for August not yet confirmed). Weaker economies, though, have suffered much more than that. They are not shielded by larger corporations and banks, and neither are they insured by a strong and reliable government. This instability leads to loss of fortunes during a pandemic of this size.

The bottom line is that the whole world is healing slowly. The healing rate might be different from region to region, but the truth remains that we’re moving ahead. However, you should always be prepared for the worst (while hoping for the best).

The only way to navigate these troubled waters safely is to stay prepared for the worst-case scenario. Another widespread contagion, another wave of the COVID-19 in Scotland, or perhaps a resurgence of the current virus, and shop shutdowns will be here with us again, affecting thousands of jobs. There’s a lot of bad things that can potentially happen.

So, how do you prepare yourself? What if you lose your job?

#1. Cut Down on the Spending

Unnecessary expenses are the #1 enemy of good wealth. If you don’t already, start tracking and categorizing your expenses (there are many personal money management apps out there). See what can be done away with. Cut down on all unnecessary expenses, live out of a barebones budget, and save up for the future.

#2. Freelancing

Alt – Freelancing gigs are quickly becoming more popular. Source .

What started off as a side hustle for many, has quickly become the primary breadwinner in many households all across the UK. People with talent, skills, and the right education find comfort in being their own boss, working at flexible hours, working at their own terms, and setting their own prices.

But not everyone is a designer, programmer, writer, etc. The best way out in that case is going for freelance marketing. The skills are easy to pick up and it’s a science mostly dictated by common sense. Becoming a freelance marketing expert can be a slow process but pays off handsomely when you have a network.

The managing director of the digital marketing brand Promo Leads, Samuel Adams, mentioned last month that “freelance marketing is an easy skill to pick up, if you have the right platform for it. So many businesses need assistance today with marketing, so getting into that field can be a win-win situation.”

Once you have a fair deal of experience, who knows, you might get a great job in marketing in the future – or, alternatively decide to stick on as a freelance marketer even when employment options pop up once again. Either way, it is important that you work with brands which provide you with the right tools for the job, such as Promo Leads and others.

#3. Prioritizing Recurring Expenses.

Once you have your budget organized, prioritize which expenses and bills are more important. These include:

Food Housing/rent/mortgage Loans or debts Credit card bills Utilities (cell phone, internet, cable, electricity, heating).

Which expenses you prioritize over others depends largely on the amounts in question. With loans, debts, and rent payments, you can look for temporary payment relief options as even lenders are giving some leeway. As for utilities, you can downgrade your plans to save up better.