Continued technological momentum will open post-pandemic opportunities across all sectors.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, people around the world realised the true power of technology. For starters, platforms like Zoom exploded into household names, and supermarket home-delivery services saw a surge in demand from vulnerable shoppers. Dave Antrobus, the technology director of capital investment agency Fresh Thinking Group and digital collective Inc & Co notes that the retail stores he oversees experienced similar demand. For example, while high street eatery Chop’d and luxury bag brand KNOMO London stepped up their digital presences to cope with demand, up-and-coming logistics provider Caribou ballooned with demand for home deliveries.

Dave Antrobus explains that as we integrate technologies into virtually every aspect of our lives, many of us have become more ‘tech intense’ – the term adopted for this widespread acceptance of technologies into our lives. The digital transformation that would otherwise have taken decades to achieve instead took place over a few months. Every sector – from healthcare to education, citizens’ services to agriculture, and banking to manufacturing – underwent huge change by embracing newfound technologies. And these technologies re-defined each sector’s enterprises and rates of productivity.

We can split ‘tech intensity’ into three categories: technology, talent, and security. As people around the world re-imagine most parts of their lives with technology (especially their working lives), we need to think about how we can use tech to empower talent and innovate. Plus, we need to put the right guardrails in place to nurture tech innovation in environments of trust. Dave Antrobus emphasises that these three components must integrate effectively if companies are to drive tech intensity at scale. Here, he explains how to make your tech, talent, and security work in tandem to improve business outcomes and streamline productivity in our post-Covid world.

1. Technology

If one thing has become clear post-pandemic, it’s that the next decade of economic growth will rely on today’s digital investments. Making the most of technologies surrounding the cloud and data will allow us to adjust to environments that can handle scale. After all, cloud-led data has the power to become the world’s tech engine by opening job opportunities, driving homegrown innovation, and improving access to education, healthcare, and agriculture. If industries and governments continue the tech momentum, we could see communities around the world enjoy improved opportunities throughout these sectors and beyond.

For example, Dave Antrobus explains that Caribou’s website needs to handle a huge number of orders between 7 a.m. and midday, but after that, the orders are much quieter. Because of this, Caribou has developed a platform that can scale up to support demand and then scale back down to avoid wasting resources and money. Many platforms used during the pandemic, like Zoom, scale up and down in a similar way to cope with demand. These days, it’s much easier to create a scalable platform using up-to-date technologies that platforms like AWS provide. Companies like Skylab or IncForge can be a great help in developing scalable platforms.

2. Upskill Talent

With the above in mind, continued efforts for the tech momentum require employers to upskill their talent. Digital upskilling is essential if we are to achieve a tech-enabled future. To attract and retain talent, it’s important to continuously upskill your workforce through training courses, developer events, and code reviews. For example, Fresh Thinking Group’s developers run show-and-tell sessions to discuss the latest technologies they’re using. All developers participate in these remote sessions, even those who can’t get to the office yet (or aren’t comfortable travelling in).

Having launched incspaces’ range of modern workspaces across the UK last year, Dave Antrobus also notes the benefits that nurturing your talent in-house can have. Not only can a dedicated office space provide an inspiring work environment for talent to boost creativity and focus, but these workspaces are also ideal when it comes to forming strong relationships with colleagues and clients – all of which is key when cultivating teams that collaborate effectively over the implementation of technologies.

3. Security

Third, it’s important to monitor the security of your company’s hosting environment to prevent data breaches and attempted hacks. To achieve this, keep on top of security patches for your servers and software, use strong firewall rules, and ensure users regularly change their passwords to your systems. Backing up the files and databases on your servers is also very important. As a layer of bonus protection, you can ask employees to create an offsite backup for the files on their laptops. Google Drive, Dropbox, or iCloud are ideal. You can also set up two-factor authentication to add an extra layer of security on top of your login.

Setting a service like this up means that if your computer gets a virus or gets hacked, you can always retrieve a backup of your data.

The Power of Digital Technologies

Over the course of the pandemic, the use of technologies has become even more commonplace. From online shopping to streaming video, users are going online more than ever before. Tech has opened possibilities for individuals, companies, and the world at large. It has given us new ways to innovate, share, and collaborate. Dave Antrobus emphasises that, now, it’s up to us to embrace further technologies that will open the doors to new opportunities for future generations.

About Dave Antrobus

Having designed and developed technological solutions for globally recognised brands like Google, SimplyBe, and JJB Sports, the award-winning technology specialist Dave Antrobus now channels his expertise into his role as the technology director of Fresh Thinking Group, Inc & Co, and the many companies that these groups have acquired. His high-level technology solutions form the core of the groups’ digital support for their acquisitions, each of which benefits from his unrivalled backdrop of development expertise and experience.

When he isn’t directing technical applications, Dave Antrobus is also a motivational project leader who coaches several teams of developers so they can brainstorm, develop, and deploy high-level software solutions for the clientele under Fresh Thinking Group and Inc & Co’s umbrellas. He uses Scrum’s heuristic approach to help these teams work effectively and hosts daily Sprint Planning Meetings and Spring Retrospectives, which ensure teams receive detailed feedback at every stage of their development processes. This way, they can adjust and improve their technical systems on an ongoing basis to strive for the best possible results. Dave Antrobus also manages mentoring programmes for his teams. These high-level programmes combine training courses with code reviews and regular meetings to help developers become innovative tech specialists.

