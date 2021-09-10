A STUNNING Orkney property that played a prominent role in WW2 has hit the market for the first time ever.

Oglaby located in Stromness, Orkney, has hit the market for offers over £420,000.

The four-bedroomed property played an important role in WW2 when it was used as the officers’ mess where naval officers would reside between duties.

The caste-like home sits on a small grassy hill looking across the stunning Scapa Flow and has two Reception rooms and four Bedrooms.

The C-listed property is charming and rustic inside where spacious rooms are furnished with warm red hues.

The living area boasts a large original fireplace whilst there is also a conservatory to the side of the property.

Speaking today Debbie Fleming whose grandfather built the house in 1894 said:

“It was used as a warden’s mess in WW2 so it would have had a lot of famous people stay in the house.

“My grandfather built the property in 1894, he was a self-made man and a lawyer before becoming the provost of Orkney.

“My Dad grew up in this house and spent a lot of time there before moving to Edinburgh to become a police officer.”

The 56-year-old added: “I’m now putting it up for sale as my father died 18 months ago, he had moved there in 2006 to retire.

“The house has beautiful turrets and views that stretch right across Scapa Flow, where Navy wardens would have once watched the obstruction of the fleet.

“There would have been some horrific scenes.

“There has been quite a lot of interest so far, it was quite a posh house in it’s day but now it needs modernising.”

Galbraith, who are marketing the property, wrote: “The house is now in need of some modernisation, but retains much of its original interior with well-proportioned rooms, wood panelling, a gracious staircase, plasterwork, fireplaces and tower room.

“On the ground floor the reception rooms have beautiful water and island views, while the kitchen and pantries lie to the rear.”

In the fallout of the First World War, 52 German warships were scuttled in the natural harbour of Scapa Flow as their fate was being decided at Versailles.

The warships were being contained but the German crews took it upon themselves to deliberately destroy their own ships, rather than let them fall into enemy hands.

The historical island also played a significant role in WW2.

After the HMS Royal Oak was sunk by a U-boat while anchored in Scapa Flow, Winston Churchill ordered the construction of giant concrete causeways to block the Eastern approach to the natural harbour.