7 reasons you should never be cheating in a casino

Casinos are set up to make you lose money; the odds are stacked against you and they’ll do whatever it takes to compel you to gamble more and more. Some people call this “the house always wins” because casinos will change the rules of games in order for them to still come out on top.

Casinos have been known to offer free drinks or food as well as other forms of temptation in order for gamblers not to leave their seats when they should be leaving due to lack of funds. They also have security in place in case you get too rowdy.

But why shouldn't you even try to cheat in the casino?

But why shouldn’t you even try to cheat in the casino?

Casinos are set up to make you lose money. Casinos, especially in Las Vegas, are the perfect example of the reward-loss system. The more you gamble, the more that casinos keep raking in. Casinos also use slot machines to bring in revenue that is generated through payouts of small amounts of money. Slot players tend to think “when I get back what I just lost by playing slots, then I’ll quit” which is honestly not true at all.

2. The odds are stacked against you

Casinos have been known to offer a dealer a bonus if he or she can get a player to lose more than a certain amount of money. The casino wants to make sure that the odds are in their favor before they’ll let the game start. For example, blackjack is played with 2 decks of cards numbered 0-9 with no jokers. The dealer gets two cards and you get two cards. If your total sum of your 2 cards exceeds the dealer’s total, you win. It’s also more difficult to beat a video poker machine than it is to beat a person playing against you because machines are set up so that they offer greater odds of winning if you don’t play well or if luck isn’t on your side.

3. Not everyone and not all the time has good luck

Casino games like blackjack rely on luck. You might think “My luck will change” but it will never happen unless you change your habits and change the way you react to these types of situations. Casinos make a lot of money from their high roller slot enthusiasts who win big jackpots, while also making a ton of money from people who have gambling addictions.

4. The more you gamble, the more likely you are to get hooked

The amount of money that’s generated through gambling is greater than what casinos make from their normal customers who visit the hotel and casino to have dinner or go out with friends. This explains why casinos are willing to do anything necessary in order for people not to walk away from their slot machines or poker tables.

5. You might be targeted

If casinos are willing to break the law themselves in order to not lose money, they’ll also hire people to watch for cheaters and anyone who is sabotaging them in any way that will cause them to incur a loss. They don’t care about your skill. If you find a way to beat the house, you will be removed from the casino floor, and probably banned as well.

6. Even promising you great rewards can backfire on you

Keep in mind that if a casino offers you a reward of any size, don’t expect to get it. Casinos have been known to take back what they say is theirs if their terms were not met or the person who promised the gift failed to follow through with their promise. Casinos don’t want you to win because if you win, they lose.

7. You might get arrested

Casinos will call the police on anyone who is causing problems on their property or who is cheating them in any way that will hurt them financially. They have many ways of watching for cheaters and people who are trying to beat them, even when they think that it is not cheating, in the casino’s eyes it is because they are the ones who lose.

Conclusion

When it comes to casino games, there are no ‘fair’ ones. All of them are designed so the house always has the advantage so you will lose money in the long run. Therefore, cheating is never an option for players – it’s simply not worth the risk of being caught and having your winnings taken away by security or worse, be escorted by the police and banned from entering the casino again.

Keeping this in mind, the next time you go to the casino, bring your wallet full of money and prepare yourself for a night of losing some hard-earned cash. It's all part of the game. It's best not to cheat. Agree with the reality and just have fun playing some games, losing some money and winning only the amount the casino lets you win.