Spring steel is widely used in many industries that require high strength and corrosion resistance. Spring steel can be found in nitrogen plants for valves, parts of fittings and pumps. It is common in many industries, just to name a few: food, coal and petrochemical industry. One of the very popular spring steels is AISI 301 stainless steel. Here is everything you need to know about the AISI 301 spring steel grade.

What are the physical properties of AISI 301 spring steel?

AISI 301 is a high carbon steel grade with non-magnetic properties. One of its mechanical properties is high ductility. It is designed for manufacturing components, dental and medical instruments, parts that require higher strength. Its main characteristic is high tensile strength which is Rm = 500 – 700 MPa.

What is spring steel?

Spring steel, as the name may suggest, is a steel used to manufacture springs. Mostly used in the automotive industry. Spring steel grades are usually high-carbon or medium carbon and low-alloy manganese, they exhibit non-magnetic properties.

Has 301 stainless steel good corrosion resistance?

Stainless steel is corrosion resistant thanks to a presence of around 17% Chromium and up to 8% Nickel. 301 stainless steel applications are common where there is contact with water. However, it is not recommended to use it in harsh corrosion environments (such as chlorides and hydroxides). Cold rolling makes the aisi 301 stainless steel tensile resistant.

What are 301 stainless steel thermal conductivity and thermal expansion?

301 stainless steel has the highest cold deformation strengthening coefficiency among other austenitic stainless steel grades. It is often used for the manufacture of tiny springs, components and small parts without the need for heat treating. The modulus of elasticity is E = 200 GPa. The processes such as forging and rolling require a temperature of up to 1200 ?. 301 stainless steel heat conductivity is ? = 15 W ? m-1 ? K-1.

Where to buy 301 stainless steel flat springs and spring stripes?

