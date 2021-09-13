What to See On Your Trip to Vegas

Sometimes escaping the grey Scottish weather gets a little too appealing and you want to jet off somewhere sunny. There’s a lot to love about Edinburgh, but if we’re really honest, the weather might be better elsewhere. If you’re looking to boost your Vitamin D and have the time of your life whilst you’re at it, then there might be nowhere better than Las Vegas, Nevada. Situated in the Mojave Desert, this sprawling city is seriously sunny, in fact so hot is the desert that Vegas is the only truly densely populated place for hundreds of miles. Better still, Virgin has just announced that they’ll be starting transatlantic flights from Edinburgh this winter, so there’s no excuse not to go. Pack your swimming costume and your sunglasses, this is how to spend a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Vegas.

Where to Stay

If you’re planning on making the journey this year then you’ve not got long before the World Series Of Poker kicks off. This year it will be held at the Rio All Suite Hotel, so staying there might be quite expensive, but getting to watch the action up close would make it more than worthwhile. Before deciding on your hotel, it’s a good idea to take a look at which events are being held. You might find one that you’d like to watch, in which case stay at that hotel, or you might find some that really bump up the prices at certain hotels, so you’ll know which to avoid. When it comes to the famous Vegas resorts you really can’t go wrong whichever you choose. All of them will have enormous entertainment facilities, as well as those famous Vegas buffets and more than likely a handful of different pools to choose from.

Free Sightseeing

Although Vegas isn’t really a budget holiday, there is a surprising amount that you can see free of charge. If you’ve splashed out on a fancy resort and need to make your holiday budget stretch a little further then here are some famous sights that you can see without spending a penny. The Bellagio fountain is one of the most iconic tourist destinations in the city. It runs a fountain and light show starting every half an hour and you don’t need to be staying at the Bellagio to watch it. Just turn up with a camera in hand and you’re guaranteed a great show and plenty of snaps to show your jealous friends when you get back. A walk down the famous Las Vegas Strip is also completely free and will help you to get a handle on where everything is too. You’ll go past many of the famous casinos and if you’re lucky you might catch someone using the zipline that runs the length of the strip.

Where to Eat

Whilst all of the big resorts have incredible buffets, there are some that are just that little bit more extravagant. The Bacchanal Buffet at Caesar’s Palace is truly gargantuan and has just undergone an extensive renovation, bringing it even further ahead of the competition. It holds the title as the very biggest buffet in Vegas and has no less than fifteen different chefs, each preparing their speciality dishes. On the average night there are more than one hundred different dishes on offer and with 90 minutes to try them all, you’ve got to arrive hungry and eat quickly!