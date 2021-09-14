Home Solutions to Your Cosmetic Dentistry Problems

If you are looking to improve your smile at home, take a look at our picks for home remedies that will make your smile shine.

Whitening

The brightness of your teeth can fade over time due to things such as a lot of red wine and coffee in your diet, smoking, illness, or a simple lack of good oral hygiene. You can offset this in a number of ways including a number of home remedy options that can range in effectiveness.

The Indians used oil pulling to improve oral hygiene and remove toxins from the body by swishing oil around their mouths to remove bacteria. Traditionally they would use sunflower or sesame oil but there are other options such as coconut oil that has a pleasant taste and additional health benefits like lauric acid, which is known to reduce inflammation. Simply push and pull a tablespoonful of oil through your teeth for 15-20 minutes.

Brushing with baking soda is another popular treatment since baking soda has been proven to clean everything from bathroom tiles to sink holes. It is a mild abrasive that can scrub away surface stains on teeth, but it also creates an alkaline environment in your mouth to prevent the growth of bacteria. Mix some baking soda and water into a paste and brush your teeth with it like you would your ordinary toothpaste. For best results use it a few times a week.

Straightening

Do you look in the mirror and wonder if that smile could with straightening out? Is anything crooked or protruding? If you think you missed your chance for straightening out your teeth with childhood, there’s some good news for you.

Braces now come in Big Boy versions. Dentistry has thankfully evolved to allow for braces that don’t fill the mouth with metal, are removable, and, best of all, invisible. Read on for details on all the different invisible braces kits available.

Straight My Teeth offer affordable clear aligners that will whip your smile into shape. An impression mould will be used by a team of dentistry experts to create your tray of aligners which you will then wear for four to six months for a straighter smile. Everything is done through the post without even one dreaded visit to The Chair.

There is even a night-time option which will extend your treatment time to six to eight months but will allow you to wear your braces while you sleep for only eight to ten hours.

Bad Breath

Bad breath is caused by a bacterial overgrowth in your mouth, which healthy, cleansing saliva can avoid. Dehydration could cause your body from not making enough saliva, which has anti-bacterial properties, leading to a bad stench in the mouth. So it’s a good idea to keep a bottle of water nearby a lot. Water is also preferable to sugar-filled drinks like sodas and juices, since they encourage the growth of bacteria in the mouth which can lead to bad breath.